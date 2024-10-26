The First Dongfeng Flagship Store in Slovenia Grandly Opens

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the evening of October 23 local time, Dongfeng Motor successfully held the opening ceremony of Dongfeng Center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. At the same time, VOYAH COURAGE and FORTHING S7 new cars made their debut in Slovenia for the first time, injecting new vitality into the Slovenian automotive market.









Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Wang Shunqing attended the scene and delivered a speech. Representatives of government departments such as the Slovenian Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as representatives of the China-Slovenia Business Association attended the event. In addition, Dongfeng partners from various Eastern European countries, local dealers in Slovenia, and media guests from all walks of life also gathered together to witness this important moment. In addition, the well-known Slovenian singer and Dongfeng brand ambassador, Raiven, was invited to sing at the event.

In this event, DONGFENG Motor appeared in Slovenia with the overall image of the Dongfeng brand with its three brand series products of DONGFENG, VOYAH, and MHERO, respectively displaying Dongfeng MAGE, BOX, SHINE, VOYAH FREE, and MHERO Ⅰ. At the meeting, Xie Qian, the leader of Dongfeng European team, introduced the Dongfeng brand, technology and products. At the same time, it was announced at the event site that Dongfeng’s high-end new energy SUV Voyah Courage and the popular new energy sedan S7 were officially released in Slovenia, providing local consumers with diverse choices and high-value experiences.

At present, Slovenia has relatively large government subsidies for new energy vehicles. Dongfeng new energy vehicles are highly praised in Slovenia. The two new energy models released this time combine fashionable appearance, luxurious interior, excellent performance and advanced technology, highlighting Dongfeng’s new energy technology strength and the unique charm of the Dongfeng brand. At the same time, in order to meet market demand, Dongfeng also simultaneously launched various types and different segmented vehicles such as fuel and hybrid models to meet users’ diverse vehicle needs.

The opening of the Dongfeng Motor flagship store and the debut and listing of new models mark a solid step forward for Dongfeng Motor in the Slovenian market. It is an important measure for Dongfeng Motor to actively expand the international market and another major achievement of its brand globalization strategy.

