The Federal Reserve announces that its new system for instant payments, the FedNow® Service, is now live

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced that its new system for instant payments, the FedNow® Service, is now live. Banks and credit unions of all sizes can sign up and use this tool to instantly transfer money for their customers, any time of the day, on any day of the year.





“The Federal Reserve built the FedNow Service to help make everyday payments over the coming years faster and more convenient,” said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell. “Over time, as more banks choose to use this new tool, the benefits to individuals and businesses will include enabling a person to immediately receive a paycheck, or a company to instantly access funds when an invoice is paid.”

To start, 35 early-adopting banks and credit unions, as well as the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, are ready with instant payments capabilities via the FedNow Service. In addition, 16 service providers are ready to support payment processing for banks and credit unions.

When fully available, instant payments will provide substantial benefits for consumers and businesses, such as when rapid access to funds is useful, or when just-in-time payments help manage cash flows in bank accounts. For example, individuals can instantly receive their paychecks and use them the same day, and small businesses can more efficiently manage cash flows without processing delays. Over the coming years, customers of banks and credit unions that sign up for the service should be able to use their financial institution’s mobile app, website, and other interfaces to send instant payments quickly and securely.

As an interbank payment system, the FedNow Service operates alongside other longstanding Federal Reserve payment services such as Fedwire® and FedACH®. The Federal Reserve is committed to working with the more than 9,000 banks and credit unions across the country to support the widespread availability of this service for their customers over time.

A list of early adopters with instant payment capabilities follows below. Additional information is available on the Federal Reserve Financial Services website.

Early Adopter Financial Institutions

1st Source Bank

Adyen

Avidia Bank

BNY Mellon

Bridge Community Bank

Bryant Bank

Community Bank of the Bay

Consumers Cooperative Credit Union

Corporate America Credit Union

Eastern Corporate Federal Credit Union

First Internet Bank of Indiana

Global Innovations Bank

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

INB

JPMorgan Chase

Mediapolis Savings Bank

North American Banking Company

Peoples Bank

Pima Federal Credit Union

Salem Five Bank

Star One Credit Union

United Bankers’ Bank

U.S. Bank

U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service

Veridian Credit Union

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Financial Institutions Serving as Settlement Agents and Liquidity Providers

Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union

Atlantic Community Bankers Bank

BNY Mellon

Bankers’ Bank of the West

Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union

Community Bankers’ Bank

Millennium Corporate Credit Union

PCBB

Quad City Bank & Trust

The Bankers Bank

Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union

Service Providers Supporting Payment Processing for Financial Institutions

ACI Worldwide Corp.

Alacriti

Aptys Solutions

BNY Mellon

CSI

ECS Fin Inc.

Finastra

Finzly

FIS

Fiserv Solutions, LLC (Fiserv NOW, Fiserv Payments Exchange)

FPS Gold

Jack Henry

Juniper Payments, a PSCU Company

Open Payment Network

Pidgin, Inc.

Temenos

Vertifi Software, LLC

Contacts

For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.