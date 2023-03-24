The Edgecore EAP101 Wi-Fi 6 AP is Now Plume WorkPass Certified

SMBs Can Now Deliver More than Just Powerful Wi-Fi

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced that its EAP101 Wi-Fi 6 access point has received Plume WorkPass certification. The certification enables SMB users who use the Plume WorkPass service to purchase the Plume WorkPass-certified EAP101 through the collaborated channels of Edgecore and Plume with immediate effect.

With a strong foundation in the enterprise market, Edgecore’s EAP101 certification solidifies it as a reliable and trusted access point. The EAP101 is a concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point that offers an aggregated data rate of up to 1.7Gbps with uplink and downlink MU-MIMO support between the access point and multiple clients. The access point also comes equipped with a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) radio for iBeacon and presence-related value-added applications. The EAP101 is designed to meet the needs of modern businesses and provide fast, reliable, and secure wireless connectivity.

WorkPass is a suite of intelligent services and management tools that specifically cater to small businesses. It offers enterprise-grade capabilities to small business owners without the high cost and complexity of enterprise-grade systems, all built on a foundation of fast, reliable, and secure connectivity. Business owners can take control of their network through easy-to-use connectivity, security, and productivity tools, without the need for complex setup or IT requirements. The Plume WorkPass certified EAP101 supports OpenSync and can be integrated seamlessly with Plume WorkPass platform applications, providing SMB users with the best WorkPass experience.

“Building on the success of our EAP101 access point, we are excited to announce that our 4×4 Wi-Fi 6 AP EAP102 is currently undergoing WorkPass testing and certification,” said TengTai Hsu, VP of Product Management at Edgecore. “As we continue to work closely with Plume, we are committed to integrating multiple networking devices with the WorkPass platform to provide small business owners with the best value and network solutions available.”

The Plume WorkPass certification of Edgecore’s EAP101 marks an important milestone for both companies. SMBs can now enjoy the benefits of Edgecore’s reliable and high-performance access point, coupled with Plume’s suite of intelligent services and management tools. From employee-focused features to guest insights, every corner of the business is securely connected.

Availability

The Plume WorkPass-certified Edgecore EAP101 is now available for order. For more information, please contact sales@edge-core.com

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open Wi-Fi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP AcceptedTM switches that offer a choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software.

The vision of Edgecore Networks is to provide connectivity solutions that allow our customers and partners to accomplish more, and the mission is to democratize and provide better access to networking technologies through disaggregation and open-source software.

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world’s first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 45 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, MDUs, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber security, access controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, and support.

For more information, visit plume.com and opensync.io.

