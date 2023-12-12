The Dyrt’s 2023 Guide to Gifts Any Camper Will Love this Holiday Season

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#camping—The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has shared Camping Gifts 2023: The Best Gear of the Year, a curated guide designed to simplify holiday gift-giving and enhance camping experiences with a handpicked selection of gear and essentials perfect for any outdoor trip.









“Our team has curated an exceptional list of gift ideas that any camper would love to give or receive,” says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. “We wanted to provide both fun and practical options to everyone from seasoned dispersed campers to first-time glampers. After all, the top-rated camping app had to put out a top-notch gift guide!”

In response to recent survey data revealing that a third of campers now camp in the winter, the guide includes must-have gear for the colder, damper months. Highlighted essentials include an inflatable insulated tent, a progressive four-layer sleeping pad, and a durable 20-volt heated jacket that provides warmth for up to eight hours. Brands featured in the guide include:

LMNT

MiiR

Black+Blum

Breckenridge

Gregory

MPOWERD

ramsey gear

Darn Tough

HART

Altra

Flylow Gear

Sea to Summit

CRUA

NEMO

GRAYL

Goal Zero

The guide covers a range of price points, illustrated by the selection of two water bottles — one at $14.95 and the other at $199.95. For those seeking a different kind of bottle, the Breckenridge bourbon made from snowmelt from the mountains of Colorado is perfect whether you like it neat, on the rocks or in the Rockies.

And, of course, The Dyrt always recommends giving your loved ones a yearly subscription to The Dyrt PRO, a convenient gift that will provide them with access to exclusive discounts on gear and camping, offline maps and advanced trip planning tools for the entire year.

