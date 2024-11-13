The Donors Fund Achieves a 70% Annual Donation Disbursement Rate

By removing barriers to charitable giving, the DAF platform disburses nearly 200% more DAF transactions than average





LAKEWOOD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Donors Fund, a donor advised fund (DAF) platform, today announced that its average donation disbursement rate has reached 70% — over three times the industry average. This high payout reflects the ease and affordability with which donors can give to charity using The Donors Fund.

According to The National Philanthropic Trust, the average DAF payout rate was just 23.9% in 2023. This means that every year, three-quarters of charitable funds are held in DAF accounts unreleased to charitable causes.

“Because DAFs don’t have annual payout requirements, they tend to prioritize asset retention over charitable impact,” says Ari Luss, Chief Financial Officer at The Donors Fund. “Our zero-fee, software-driven model was designed to drive more frequent disbursements while continuing to provide tax benefits.”

The Donors Fund offers a free online portal and mobile app where donors can seamlessly fund their accounts, disburse donations to charities, and invest funds for tax-free growth. The DAF also offers Giving Cards and certificates for in-person giving, as well as POS and campaign integrations for charities.

“Our platform proves that when you remove barriers to giving, people naturally become more generous,” says The Donors Fund CEO Aron Schlesinger. “By making tax-advantaged giving more simple, affordable, and enjoyable, we strive to create a culture of giving that benefits everyone.”

The Donors Fund is a charitable giving and investment platform for every giver. As a tech-driven donor advised fund, The Donors Fund enables donors to allocate charitable assets, receive immediate tax deductions, and grow funds tax-free — all from a user-friendly online platform. With its wide variety of donation methods and zero-fee structure, The Donors Fund makes tax-advantaged giving that much easier – so that people can embrace philanthropy and charities can receive much-needed funding.

