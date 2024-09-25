The Digital Cooperation Organization and the League of Arab States Sign an MoU to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Economic Development

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a global multilateral organization committed to enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the League of Arab States (LAS) to cooperate in developing an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.









The MoU signing was signed by H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and H.E. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization in New York on 23 September, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Through the MoU, the DCO and LAS will cooperate in accelerating the inclusive and sustainable digital economy, work together to enhance relations, exchange experiences and information, and accelerate the growth of digital transformation and economic development. Specific areas of cooperation include digital market development; alignment in policies and legislation in the areas of the digital economy; and innovation, research, and development.

The DCO and LAS will also cooperate in policies related to the digital economy, support innovation and promote ethical AI. In innovation, research, and development, the two entities will collaborate on joint research and studies aimed at fostering digital economy growth. They will also exchange knowledge to bridge the digital divide by enhancing digital infrastructure, digital governance, digital skills, and digital awareness.

H.E. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, said: “Our mission is to elevate cooperation, mutual understanding, and coordination among our Member States while fostering collaboration with non-member countries and entities. We aim to ensure that every nation, business, and individual has a fair opportunity to prosper in an inclusive, cross-border, and sustainable digital economy. As the oldest regional intergovernmental organization, the League of Arab States plays a pivotal role in unifying the region’s vision for the digital future. This MoU marks a significant step in advancing sustainable social and economic development across DCO Member States. We look forward to working closely together to empower entrepreneurs as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them to grow and thrive.”

H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the LAS, said: “It is fundamental that the Arab region keeps pace with the rapid technological changes that are shaping the future of the global economy. This includes investing in digital infrastructure, enhancing technology education and innovation, and ensuring widespread access to digital tools and services. With the DCO, we will develop digital policies in the digital economy and support innovation and the responsible use of AI. Signing the MoU underscores our shared commitment to leveraging technology as a crucial tool in combating poverty, enhancing security, and fostering sustainable development across LAS Member States.”

The MoU follows a Cairo meeting between the DCO and LAS in May 2024, where both entities committed to enhancing their cooperation.

For more information about DCO:

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

DCO



Ahmed Bayouni



Media@dco.org