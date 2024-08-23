The Deluxe Corporation Foundation Announces 2024 Grants

More than $1 million awarded to support initiatives in key communities

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, is pleased to announce its Foundation’s grant awards for the year 2024, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. This year, the Deluxe Corporation Foundation awarded more than $1 million to various organizations that align with its core focus areas: Community, Financial Literacy, Education, Entrepreneurship, and Empowerment.

“At Deluxe, we place a high value on supporting initiatives that align with our areas of focus, where we believe we can make the most significant impact,” says Barry C. McCarthy, President and CEO at Deluxe. “This year, we have continued to concentrate our efforts on financial literacy and entrepreneurship, while expanding our relationship with organizations like the American Red Cross. We are thrilled to partner with organizations that share our vision and offer opportunities for our employees to get involved, whether through volunteer work, board memberships, or other forms of support.”

Deluxe prides itself on “championing business so communities thrive,” a philosophy which is extended through its philanthropic efforts. The Deluxe Foundation’s strategic focus includes significant contributions to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Kansas City, and Atlanta—cities where Deluxe has a substantial employee presence. These partnerships reflect a commitment to fostering thriving communities and creating opportunities for economic empowerment and education.

Among the organizations receiving grants in 2024 are:

American Red Cross

National Urban League

Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA)

National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Junior Achievement

Special Olympics Minnesota

Meals From the Heart

Youth Frontiers

Neighborhood Forest

Each of these organizations fits within one of the Deluxe Foundation’s focus areas and provides meaningful opportunities for Deluxe employees to engage and contribute to their missions. The Foundation’s approach of granting larger amounts to fewer organizations allows for deeper, more impactful partnerships.

As Deluxe continues to grow and evolve, its Foundation remains dedicated to leveraging its resources and employee talents to make a positive difference in the communities it serves. The 2024 grant allocations underscore this commitment and set the stage for continued community support and engagement in the years to come.

For more information about the Deluxe Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.deluxe.com/about/deluxe-cares/foundation/.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

