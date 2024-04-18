The DeFi Report Releases the Ethereum Network’s Q1 Earnings Results

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The DeFi Report released the Q1-24 Issue of The Ethereum Investment Framework today in collaboration with Artemis Analytics and invites investors, analysts, web3 natives, and other interested parties to download the document and listen to the quarterly “earnings call” via The Signal Podcast on Thursday, April 18.





All interested parties can download the Q1-24 issue on The DeFi Report website, thedefireport.io, by clicking on The Ethereum Investment Framework link on the homepage. The Q1-24 “earnings call” can also be accessed via thedefireport.io on Thursday, April 18 at 2pm EST.

About The DeFi Report

The DeFi Report, headquartered in Greater Boston, provides industry-leading research, market insights, and onchain data informing fundamental analysis of crypto networks and protocols.

About The Ethereum Investment Framework

The Ethereum Investment Framework is a flagship quarterly report distributed to thousands of investors, analysts, asset managers, financial service providers, and web3 natives globally. The report provides comprehensive coverage of Ethereum and its surrounding ecosystem from a data-driven perspective — and is written in a non-technical, approachable way that traditional investors can appreciate.

Readers can expect to gain insights on Ethereum’s value proposition, business model, financials, operating metrics, valuation metrics, historical performance, use cases, correlations, and much more.

About Artemis

Since launching in 2022, Artemis has emerged as a premier institutional data platform for digital assets. Delivering insights across 25+ blockchains, Artemis stands out as the definitive data science layer for crypto fundamental information. From sector-specific metrics to real-time developer engagement insights, Artemis ensures that users are equipped with the most comprehensive and customizable digital asset data available. With its wide availability of data ingestion choices, from Excel integrations to Snowflake Data Shares, Artemis is the data platform of choice for global financial institutions and investors.

Given that large asset management firms have begun issuing tokenized funds on Ethereum and the potential for an ETH ETF in 2024, now is the time for investors and service providers to learn about the Ethereum Network’s potential as a new asset/accounting ledger for global finance.

Download the Q1-24 issue of The Ethereum Investment Framework here.

