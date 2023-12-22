The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Two Leadership Promotions

Expanded roles will support the retailer’s focus on strengthening its Custom Spaces business

COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TCS #thecontainerstore—The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, has elevated Executive Vice President of eCommerce and Digital Marketing, Lindy Rawlinson to Chief Digital Officer, and Vice President of Stores, Jennifer Pape to Senior Vice President of Stores. Both leaders will report directly to the CEO and President, Satish Malhotra, and serve on the Company’s executive leadership team.





Rawlinson joined The Container Store in 2021 with more than 20 years of experience in digital retail. Over the past two years she has built a dynamic team that continues to enhance the digital customer experience and drive the ecommerce business. In her new role as Chief Digital Officer, Rawlinson will oversee both ecommerce and marketing, including creative, traditional and digital media, loyalty, social media and public relations functions. Her oversight will bring enhanced focus to bolstering Custom Spaces across consumer touchpoints.

Pape joined The Container Store in 2015 and has held several leadership positions managing store operations and customer experience, which has contributed to the Company’s strong retail net promoter scores. As Senior Vice President of Stores she will continue to oversee the Company’s expanding store fleet and have an increased focus on Custom Spaces business areas. Her responsibilities will include managing and developing the Custom Spaces customer experience as well as the Company’s lucrative in-home design service, which drove more than 85% of premium Custom Spaces sales in the second quarter.

“By bringing eCommerce and marketing together under Lindy, we will be able to tell a more cohesive brand story, specifically our differentiated offering of Custom Spaces and general merchandise,” said CEO and President of The Container Store, Satish Malhotra. “Jen has done a fantastic job leading our store fleet and I am proud of the work she has already done to improve our Custom Spaces conversion rates. I’m confident in the executive leadership team we have in place as we continue to make progress on our path to $2 billion in revenue.”

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

