The Centennial Continues: NY NOW Celebrates 100 Years This August, Plus Launches Online Directory

Explore the Best of Gift, Home, & Accessories with Immersive Experiences, Emerging Talent, and a Hybrid Marketplace at August 2024 Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NY NOW, the premier wholesale trade show in New York City serving the gift, home, and accessories marketplace, today is pleased to unveil exciting plans as it continues its 100th anniversary celebration this August at the Summer 2024 Market.

Returning to New York City’s Javits Center from August 4–7, 2024, NY NOW’s Summer Market 2024 will showcase key enhancements aimed at providing a collaborative and immersive experience for the thousands of exhibitors and attendees that gather at the preeminent event. Designers, industry veterans, and media members are invited to join buyers and suppliers across the gift, home, and accessories sectors, promising meaningful connections within the retail capital of the world.

In addition to commemorating a century of excellence, NY NOW is proud to announce the release of the Summer 2024 Market Directory on NY NOW Online, the integrated wholesale platform that’s powered by acquired marketplace Bulletin. The shoppable Directory showcases confirmed exhibitors and serves as a dedicated guide for those attending the upcoming market. Exhibitors can seamlessly upload their products and leverage the platform’s e-commerce features, while buyers can discover, shop, and connect with exhibitors all year round, extending the NY NOW experience far beyond the biannual events.

This dynamic platform greatly aligns with NY NOW’s mission to facilitate invaluable connections between buyers and exhibitors while providing meaningful networking opportunities year-round. NY NOW remains dedicated to providing seamless, connection-driven functionality both online and in-person, allowing meaningful relationships to flourish across the retail and design realms.

“In our centennial year, NY NOW’s primary focus is mastering ‘intimacy at scale,’” says Kim Mancuso-Telford, General Manager of NY NOW. “Even as we grow, we’re intent on continuing to provide the intimate interactions and key networking opportunities that our partners value. Our commitment to advancing the future of the industry while fostering meaningful connections within our community ensures that NY NOW paves the way for the next 100 years of ingenuity and collaboration.”

Twice a year, NY NOW draws top buyers who eagerly anticipate the latest debuts, high-end designs, and must-have wares across three core categories — Gift & Lifestyle, Home, and Jewelry & Accessories. Tens of thousands of retailers trust this meticulously curated market for trendspotting, brand discovery, and networking with industry trailblazers.

As the Summer Market approaches, NY NOW continues to commemorate its 100-year legacy through immersive experiences, live programming, lobby installations, and vibrant receptions across the show floor. These initiatives aim to deepen community connections, celebrate the industry’s long-standing commitment to this event, and ignite enthusiasm for the market’s promising future. More details on these show enhancements will be coming soon.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do,” said Matthew Mathiasen, Event Director of NY NOW. “Our renewed focus on programs that nurture emerging talent, such as the NY NOW Incubator and CURATED at Luxury Lifestyle (formerly known as the Emerging Fine Jewelry Designer Incubator), ensures that our buyers will be met with unparalleled product discovery this August. We’re also continuing to focus on dynamic panels and discussions, which offer valuable insights to help elevate businesses by staying ahead of industry trends. Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking sessions on topics like meeting consumer expectations to maximize relevance and loyalty, and harnessing AI for retail success.”

NY NOW also offers Market “Destinations” on the show floor to foster and connect specialized communities. These destinations include:

Rising Artisans (a program for global makers)

Luxury Lifestyle (a community of luxury jewelry and accessory designers – the aforementioned CURATED program for emerging talent exists within this sector)

The NY NOW Incubator (new-to-NY NOW brands under 5 years old)

International Pavilions (brands from countries across the globe exhibit together, often sponsored by their respective nations)

Visit www.nynow.com for more information about exhibiting or registering for the upcoming event.

About NY NOW: NY NOW is the leading gift, home, and accessories wholesale trade show in New York City, where brands, buyers, and designers come twice per year to make the game-changing connections that supercharge their businesses. NY NOW and online wholesale marketplace partner, Bulletin, connect 5,000+ independent brands with 50,000+ U.S. and international buyers from independent stores, museums, department stores, bookstores, galleries, general gift shop, art & entertainment venues and many more.

With 3 core sections across 35+ product categories, NY NOW encompasses home décor and tableware, gifts, accessories, jewelry, and so much more. Attendees can explore an extensive range of offerings, from stationery, eclectic gifts, and trending home décor to aromatherapy and fragrance, skincare, wellness, and fine jewelry, and even emerging categories such as sexual wellness and cannabis and psychedelics. The show promises the unrivaled thrill of in-person connection and endless discovery, and NY NOW Online, the integrated wholesale platform, makes ordering a breeze for thousands of buyers in attendance. It’s a true hybrid wholesale experience.

About Emerald: Emerald Holding, Inc. is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com.

