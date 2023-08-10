The California Virtual Academies Kindergarten Prep Program Helps the Youngest Students Get Ahead of the Game

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #CAVA–(LRN)– The California Virtual Academies (CAVA) today announced that 86% of its Transitional Kindergarten students have re-enrolled in its virtual school this year for Kindergarten. CAVA’s Transitional Kindergarten, which uses the award-winning Embark program, and prepares students academically and socially for the upcoming school year.





Created by developmental psychologists and academics, Embark is a cutting-edge, national award-winning, Pre-K, Transitional-K, and Kindergarten Prep program designed to empower children aged 3-5 with the skills and knowledge they need for a successful future. Courses are highly interactive, with audio and visuals to help children follow along, and can be taken at a pace that suits each child’s learning style.

Widely adopted in schools throughout the country, the comprehensive and age-appropriate early learning program harnesses the power of game-based learning. Embark is centered around 18 thematic units, such as “Family and Friends,” “My Five Senses,” and “Looking at Animals,” all of which are carefully crafted to resonate with young children’s interests. Within each unit, six subjects are covered: Language Arts, Math, Science, Social Studies, Music, and Art, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching experience for every child.

“Research studies have demonstrated the powerful benefits of game-based learning for children who have grown up with technology,” said CAVA’s Head of School, April Warren. “The engagement and interactivity that games offer not only make learning fun, but also enhance children’s retention and application of knowledge.”

RESULTS

CAVA reports 93% of their 2022 students had 100% mastery of math essential standards at the end of the last school year. For its Math program, 29% of their students were demonstrating proficiency at the start of the last school year, this number increased to 81% in Math by the end of the year. Reading went from 11% to 73%.

CAVA students meet daily with their teacher and classmates in a video-enhanced environment, fostering socialization, daily learning goals, and social-emotional learning. To complement this digital engagement, the program includes an array of offline materials sent to each student’s home, such as reading books, manipulatives, flashcards, foam dice, science kits, social studies kits, and more.

For more information or to enroll your young student in the 2023-2024 school year, please visit https://cava.k12.com/academics/kindergarten.html.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

