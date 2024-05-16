The Boston Globe Names Top WHOOP Executives to Tech Power Players 50

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO and Emily Capodilupo, Senior Vice President of Research, Algorithms, and Data Honored Among Most Influential Leaders in New England Technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, as well as Emily Capodilupo, Senior Vice President of Research, Algorithms and Data at WHOOP, have been named to the third annual Tech Power Players 50, a list of the most influential – and interesting – people in the New England technology scene, as ranked by The Boston Globe’s business journalists and an external advisory. This recognition is well-timed as WHOOP has recently expanded its global footprint to over 56 markets worldwide with further launches anticipated in the coming months. The company has also recently welcomed new C-suite leaders to deliver on the WHOOP mission of helping people achieve their goals by providing best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and personalized recommendations across recovery, sleep, strain, and health.









The Tech Power Players 50 recognizes leaders in software, cybersecurity, AI and robotics, climate tech, health tech, crypto, and beyond. The list examines their career impact on technology and business, taking into account their tech-specific contributions and innovations that have kept the sector vibrant in a challenging economic climate. This is the third consecutive year that Will Ahmed has been honored and the first year Emily Capodilupo was recognized in this extraordinary list of leaders.

“I’m honored to be recognized by The Boston Globe again on this annual list,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “WHOOP is proud to be based in Boston which is home to so many pivotal research and medical centers and a dynamic start-up ecosystem. It’s also great to be joined this year by Emily Capodilupo, one of our earliest team members and our SVP of Research, Algorithms, and Data. WHOOP would not be where it is today without her.”

“It is important to recognize the leaders of our innovation economy who are developing technologies that are transforming our world,” said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. “The Globe is committed to telling the story of this remarkable community and its incredible impact on our region and beyond through our everyday reporting and by recognizing the pioneers who are driving this innovation with this list.”

The Globe convened local leaders in business and technology to serve as advisors alongside the Globe’s newsroom, including Dave Balter, Larry Bohn, Paul English, Yasmin Cruz Ferrine, Aisha Francis, Yvonne Hao, Linda Henry, Scott Kirsner, Youngme Moon, Eric Paley, and Katie Rae. The committee and the Globe’s newsroom submitted over 200 nominations and scored candidates based on their business impact – value created, revenue, number of jobs – and their broader influence in the tech community – in terms of ideas, reputation, and mentorship. A few committee members were included on the list; these decisions were made by Globe staff alone.

“Boston is a leader in tech and innovation, and we’re seeing a lot of opportunity even in a challenging economy,” said Greg Huang, the Globe’s Business and Tech editor. “In our third year, we wanted the Power Players list to both stand alone and reflect broader trends in the industry, including the surging interest in fields like AI and climate tech.”

“I am truly honored to be recognized among New England’s Tech Power Players alongside Will. This distinction reflects our collective effort at WHOOP to pioneer transformative technologies that enhance personal health and fitness,” said Emily Capodilupo, Senior Vice President of Research, Algorithms, and Data at WHOOP. “It’s a privilege to contribute to the dynamic innovation landscape that thrives here in Boston.”

Readers are invited to explore the list and accompanying business and tech content at Globe.com/Tech50 and to follow social chatter on X (formerly known as Twitter) at #GlobeTech50. To stay in the know on the latest tech news, sign up for the Globe’s Innovation Beat newsletter and follow @BostonGlobe on X and Boston Globe Media on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world’s most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit WHOOP.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC (“BGMP”) is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media’s growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media’s properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

Contacts

Julie Cassetina



Jack Taylor PR



whoop@jacktaylorpr.com