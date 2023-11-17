The Best Black Friday Walmart TV Deals 2023: Best Early Samsung, TCL, 4K UHD, 8K, OLED, HDR & More Smart TV Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Check out the top early Walmart TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top savings on 85, 75, 65, 60, 50, 43 inch smart TVs & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2023 deals researchers have found the latest early Walmart TV deals for Black Friday, including the top offers on LG, Hisense, Philips, Vizio, Samsung, Sony, onn., TCL, 4K UHD, and more TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO & more 4K & smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,100 on Samsung smart TVs (4K UHD, QLED, OLED & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 36% on Sony smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 42% on LG smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 43% on TCL smart TVs (Android, Roku & Google TV) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $80 on Vizio smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 43% on Hisense TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on onn. smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $126 on Philips TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Smart TV Deals by Screen Size:
- Save up to $1,500 on 80, 83, 85 inch & larger smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $550 on 75 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 23% on 70 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 33% on 65 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Shop 60 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 35% on 55 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on 50 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 21% on 43 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 20% on 32 inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Interested in more savings? Click here to check out all the Black Friday deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)