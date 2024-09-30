The Beachbody Company Evolves Core Business Model with Updated Omnichannel Approach Focused on Accelerating Path to Profitable Growth

Reduces costs, broadens distribution channels, and is expected to lower revenue break-even point1 by approximately ~47%

Transitions from MLM to a single-level Affiliate Program, launching Nov 1, 2024

Expands its current direct-to-consumer, Amazon, and partnership-driven sales channels

Expects to significantly improve revenue break-even point, decreasing from less than $430 million in annual revenue to less than $225 million

Reduces its workforce by approximately 33 percent, anticipating overhead savings of $54 million on an annualized run-rate basis

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (or “the Company” or “BODi”), a leading fitness and nutrition company, today announced the evolution of its core business model with an omnichannel sales channel approach that will streamline operations and better position the Company for future profitable growth. As a result of this restructuring, BODi will reduce costs, broaden its distribution channels, and significantly lower its revenue break-even point.





New Business Model

As part of its strategic shift to optimize its omnichannel distribution platform, BODi will transition from its current Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Network channel to a single-level Affiliate Program, which will launch November 1, 2024. Current participants in the Team BODi Partner Network in the United States and Canada will transition to the new Affiliate Program that is focused on being more productive and rewarding for a larger group of sellers. BODi’s MLM Network will begin winding down and is expected to be fully wound down by January 1, 2025.

“ The first phase of our turnaround is centered on lowering our infrastructure costs and re-architecting our financial model,” Mark Goldston, Executive Chairman of BODi, said. “ We have successfully accomplished that goal – we’ve lowered our revenue break-even point by more than $400 million, have reduced our net losses and generated positive Adjusted EBITDA over the last three quarters. The next phase of our journey is to optimize and broaden our points of distribution by converting the existing MLM to a single-level affiliate network, and expanding our direct-to-consumer, Amazon and partnership-driven sales channels, which we believe will further open the sales aperture and diversify our revenue sources.”

Mr. Goldston continued, “ We recognize that in light of today’s current market dynamics, as well as consumer preferences, the multi-level marketing distribution model is outdated and unsustainable. The evolution to the affiliate model offers a simpler, more modern approach to customer acquisition and will directly reward the seller for their effort. The organizational challenges and complexity of the MLM approach has weighed on the Company’s turnaround and the ability of Partners to optimize their potential. We are confident this shift will be beneficial to stakeholders and to new potential participants. I look forward to sharing more details on our third quarter earnings call.”

Carl Daikeler, CEO and Co-founder of BODi, said: “ Since our founding, we have had a long history of evolving our business model to adjust to dynamic market environments. We continue to adapt and evolve to optimize our sales channels. We believe that transitioning to the Affiliate Model will energize our network of Partners and new participants to stay more consistent with their own health and fitness objectives and share their results to help others live healthier and more fulfilling lives and get paid for it, now without the complexity of managing and recruiting a team of other Partners.”

Corporate Restructuring

This Board-approved corporate restructuring plan (the “Pivot”) will centralize the business around one eCommerce platform at BODi.com, eliminate the network marketing support functions, and reduce BODi’s workforce by approximately 33 percent. The Company anticipates that these cost reductions will result in overhead savings of $54 million on an annualized run-rate basis and will lower the Company’s revenue break-even point from less than $430 million of annual revenue to less than $225 million of annual revenue.

Mr. Daikeler continued: “ While these steps are absolutely necessary to align the Company with its new strategic direction, the painful part of this decision is saying goodbye to some of our team. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed so much to the substantial progress BODi has experienced over the last 26 years. But our evolution is critical to position us to help even more people and improve the opportunity for our partners and customers to get the best results for the long term.”

Third Quarter Guidance

As part of the announcement, BODi also reaffirms its financial guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company continues to expect revenue in the range of $97 million to $107 million, net loss of $9 million to $13 million (excluding restructuring related charges of approximately $9 million to $11 million and the potential for goodwill impairment that is being evaluated as part of the Company’s third quarter close), and Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million to $6 million. The Company will announce third quarter results and discuss its fourth quarter and full year outlook when it reports third quarter earnings.

1 Revenue break-even point is defined as the revenue necessary to achieve break-even in our Adjusted EBITDA

