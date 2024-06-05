The Baldwin Group Introduces API-Connected Underwriting Platform Cyber Navigator

The Baldwin Group and digital commercial brokerage firm Limit announce a strategic collaboration to launch Cyber Navigator – The Baldwin Group’s first in-house digital placement platform

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (“Baldwin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWIN), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored solutions to a wide range of personal and commercial clients, today announced the launch of Cyber Navigator – its Application Program Interface (API)-connected placement platform.





Cyber Navigator revolutionizes the process for procuring cyber insurance with its elevated technology capabilities. Participating business insurance buyers will be able to complete a dynamic, collaborative, digital application that connects instantly via API to underwriting platforms. Quote options are available within minutes with bespoke coverage including state-of-the-art enhancements. The platform also provides a competitive cost analysis and comparison of terms and conditions.

“Companies can no longer afford to endure a drawn-out process to obtain coverage for their riskiest exposure. Cyber risk is at the forefront of any executive’s mind across all industry classes and company sizes,” said Dan Galbraith, President, The Baldwin Group and CEO, Retail Brokerage Operations. “The Baldwin Group now has a speedy solution to place best-in-class coverage with proven, clear and concise options. Cyber Navigator provides executives with reliable insurance solutions that support easier submission and quick quoting capabilities that other brokers can’t offer.”

Cyber Navigator is powered through a collaboration with Limit, a market-leading digital commercial brokerage and software provider. The hallmark of this technology is the access it provides to reputable cyber insurance company partners. The Baldwin Group already has relationships in place with six carriers at its launch including Beazley Insurance Company, CFC, Chubb, Corvus, Cowbell, and Tokio Marine HCC.

“Cyber Navigator allows us to provide cyber insurance in a revolutionary manner,” said Emily Selck, Senior Director, National Cyber Practice Leader, Cyber Center of Excellence, The Baldwin Group. “Gone are the days when clients feel powerless in their management of cyber risk. Not only do they have easy access to comprehensive insurance solutions, they are able to do so with ease in the application process and the security of excellent insurance carrier partners. We are very excited to collaborate with Limit and these carriers to build upon these critical solutions.”

For more information about The Baldwin Group’s Cyber Center of Excellence visit: https://baldwin.com/business-insurance/solutions/cyber/

ABOUT THE BALDWIN GROUP

The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our Clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our Clients. We do this by delivering bespoke Client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than two million Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit https://baldwin.com/.

ABOUT LIMIT

Limit is the one-stop-shop wholesale brokerage for commercial insurance. Limit’s Bridge platform enables brokers to instantly apply, quote, compare, and bind with their directly appointed carriers. Additionally, brokers can access 50+ markets through Limit’s expert wholesale division with the click of a button. Limit focuses on cyber, management, and professional liability lines of insurance for its thousands of broker customers. Together, The Baldwin Group and Limit will be pushing the limits of commercial insurance.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Baldwin’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address Baldwin’s future operating, financial or business performance or Baldwin’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Baldwin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in Baldwin’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to Baldwin’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Baldwin or to persons acting on Baldwin’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Baldwin does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

MEDIA RELATIONS

Anna Rozenich, Senior Director, Enterprise Communications



The Baldwin Group



(630) 561-5907 | anna.rozenich@baldwin.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director, Investor Relations



The Baldwin Group



(813) 259-8032 | IR@baldwin.com