The Baking Action RPG “Aeruta” Launched in Early Access on PC via STEAM May 15th

A bread revolution across the world begins now!

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/nEq7vO7x0Po

The indie game publisher GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo announced today that Aeruta, the anime-style action RPG with colorful and adorable characters, launched in Early Access on PC via STEAM on May 15th.

The story begins when during an adventure, Chaya, a fox girl aspiring to be a hero, accidentally breaks the oven at a bakery. Having to cover the debt for the damages, she has no choice but to start working there.

Though she has zero baking experience, Chaya helps out as the store’s cash register as well as embarking on adventures to gather baking ingredients. Where will Chaya’s odd story take her?

Set off on an adventure and discover new ingredients

It seems quite a few ingredients are missing from the pantry… You’ll be needing as many as possible to make lots of special recipes. Worry not, as all the ingredients you’ll need are collectible from the various enemies ready to battle in your epic journey. For example, you can obtain Pain Pincers from crab monsters, Lucky Star Candies from Lucky Stars, and Fluffy Dumplings from Patty Kings.

But don’t let the monsters’ cute appearances fool you! Obtaining these special ingredients is no easy task. The monsters awaiting you are incredibly strong, and you may find yourself winded from battle and need a snack to regain health!

Fill the town with the aroma of freshly baked bread

The ingredients obtained from Chaya are handed over to Effie, the baker and the owner of the bakery, who bakes the most remarkable breads in the world. Meanwhile, Chaya, who has no baking experience, is entrusted with restocking bread and working the cash register. Hit the directional buttons at the right time to complete customers’ transactions and increase sales. Earn enough money from sales, and you will soon repay your debt and repair Effie’s precious oven, filling the town with the aroma of fresh bread!

Embark on a journey with colorful friends

Surely it was fate that led Chaya to this town where she could become a hero! As the story progresses, a variety of characters will show up on the island to support Chaya’s adventures and the bakery. Chaya is steadily on her way to becoming a hero by forming bonds with residents, such as Effie, the bear cub who is passionate about baking bread, and Bollio, a sheep who helped her repair Effie’s oven.

Join Chaya’s adventure and discover all of the out-of-this-world bread!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2286780/Aeruta/

For information on this title and other games from GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd., please visit https://gravityga.jp/company_en/ or follow the official Twitter at https://twitter.com/start_gravityEN.

Additional assets can be found at GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd. press room at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14qgaNxIwCuGftWnUX1ARXjuu5Ec-Tr6z

