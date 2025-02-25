The Asia Group Welcomes The Honorable Dr. Kurt M. Campbell as Chairman & Co-Founder

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Asia Group (TAG) is excited to announce that The Honorable Dr. Kurt M. Campbell has rejoined the firm as Chairman & Co-Founder. Campbell will focus on advising C-suite executives and corporate boards on transforming their business strategies and enterprise operations to leverage and adapt to changing geopolitical and policy dynamics and drive outcomes in Asia and the world.

“Kurt Campbell is without equal,” said Nirav Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of TAG. “He has played a pivotal role in shaping global geopolitics at the highest levels and his return will allow us to provide more strategic, groundbreaking insights to our clients during an era of tremendous global uncertainty and economic opportunity.”

Campbell is widely recognized as one of the foremost authorities at the intersection of geopolitics and business. Campbell most recently served as the 22nd Deputy Secretary of State at the U.S. Department of State, where he played a key role in strengthening America’s diplomatic standing and modernizing the Department to meet enduring global challenges. Campbell served also as the inaugural Indo-Pacific Coordinator at the National Security Council and Deputy Assistant to the President at the White House from 2021 to 2024. While serving at the White House and State Department over the last four years, Campbell was responsible for helping launch a number of key initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Quad Leader-level engagements, AUKUS, the Pacific Island nation and ASEAN special summits, and the historic Camp David trilateral between the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

Campbell is a serial entrepreneur, having started several businesses, launched and led a leading national security think tank in Washington, D.C., and spearheaded globally significant international initiatives across his four-decade career. Prior to his most recent public service, Campbell was Chairman & Co-Founder of The Asia Group. From 2009 to 2013, Campbell served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, where he is widely credited as a key architect of the “Pivot to Asia.” Campbell began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves, serving on surface ships, at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and in the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Advisory Unit.

“I am thrilled to rejoin this exceptional team,” said Campbell. “TAG has experienced remarkable growth and success in recent years. I look forward to lending a hand during this dynamic period as the world experiences major strategic and geopolitical flux. Our job is to help clients make sense of this new world and effectively navigate corresponding challenges and opportunities to create lasting impact across global markets.”

“We are excited to welcome Kurt back to the TAG team. His leadership, one-of-a-kind knowledge, and vision will be instrumental in helping our clients not only adapt but thrive in an increasingly complex global environment,” said Patel.

About The Asia Group

The Asia Group is the premier strategic advisory firm to the world’s leading companies seeking to excel across the Indo-Pacific. With a team of dynamic and experienced professionals -- from consultants and former senior government officials to lawyers and investment bankers -- The Asia Group supports companies with end-to-end integrated strategies for market entry and expansion.

