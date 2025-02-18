The Art of Taking Action at the Heart of C2MTL’s 14th Edition

Canada's largest creative conference returns with a cross-cutting approach targeting four key industries.

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 14th edition of C2MTL returns this year to the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal from May 20 to 22, 2025, under the theme In Motion: the Art of Taking Action. This theme reflects C2MTL's vision of moving forward boldly, transforming uncertainty into opportunity, and creating the future with intention.

This year, C2 Montréal is revitalizing its approach by structuring its program over three days, each dedicated to a key theme: experiential, sustainability and transformative technologies.

Conferences will cover the following industries:

- real estate, architecture and construction;

- entertainment, communication and events;

- retail and luxury;

- digital technologies and platforms.

This cross-industry approach will enable professionals from all over the world to forge strategic links and explore new ideas through immersive experiences and unique networking opportunities.

“C2MTL is much more than a gathering event; it is a unique incubator for ideas and innovation designed to foster sustainable business connections and enhance the global visibility of Montreal, Quebec, and Canada on the international stage,” says Anick Beaulieu, President and CEO of C2MTL. “In a context marked by economic uncertainty and trade tensions, C2 Montréal remains more than ever a strategic lever that connects our companies to the rest of the world.”

“C2MTL is a standout opportunity to showcase creativity and innovation—two of Montréal and Québec’s greatest strengths. Now more than ever, we need to shine a global spotlight on our talent and technological expertise, while showing foreign leaders and investors that we have what it takes to reinvent ourselves,” said Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

CONFIRMED CONFERENCES

DAY 1 | Experiential

C2MTL begins by exploring immersive worlds where ideas become sensations where encounters leave their mark.

Daphné Cousineau, President EMEAI at Jimmy Choo, embodies the fusion of luxury, innovation, and bold leadership. By transforming the timeless into the avant-garde, she will share her leadership secrets while offering valuable insights on how major brands are reinventing the customer experience in the luxury industry. Her vision of retail, combined with a creative and strategic approach to brand management, will enrich discussions on the evolution of business strategies, the impact of technologies on personalization, and sustainability in the luxury industry.

Thomas Jolly and Thierry Reboul, the creators of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have pushed the boundaries of spectacle by merging sport, art, and storytelling. A visionary in theater, Jolly, named Personality of the Year by Les Inrockuptibles, joined forces with Reboul, the creative director of Paris 2024 and executive director of the ceremonies, to transform a global event into an unforgettable cultural milestone. The creator of the first Olympic ceremonies held outside of a stadium, Reboul is the architect of the bold opening on the Seine, a first in the history of the Games. Together with Jolly, who has reinvented large-scale storytelling, they have captivated the world. By sharing their approach, they will reveal the keys to creating magical moments that leave a lasting impression.

DAY 2 | Sustainability

This second day of C2MTL invites us to think boldly, act responsibly and imagine solutions that inspire change.

Kimberly Davis , Senior Executive Vice President of the NHL, and Bobby Sahni , expert in multicultural marketing, will explore how the League is adapting to new demographic realities to build a more inclusive culture that unites fans across North America. Alongside Georges Laraque , former NHL Player, current NHL Player Inclusion Coalition member, and committed entrepreneur, they will discuss the realities of younger, multicultural, tech-savvy and purpose-driven fans in the evolution of hockey and its role in building stronger, more vibrant communities.

Andrew King, highly decorated figure in architecture, he reimagines the urban landscape of Montreal with bold creations like Humaniti and Place des Montréalaises. More than just an architect, he weaves stories into the city's DNA through work that redefines how we experience space, blending heritage with urban innovation. His expertise at the intersection of design and sustainability makes him a key voice in inspiring discussions on the future of connected cities and sustainable urban planning.

DAY 3 | Transformative Technologies

The third day concludes the event by exploring how AI and technology push the boundaries, unleash creativity, and transform industries.

Willonius Hatcher, a pioneer of AI-assisted creation, illustrates how this technology can not only push the boundaries of artistic expression but also foster inclusive opportunities by breaking down systemic biases. His journey, marked by the viral success of BBL Drizzy, resonates with themes of transformative technologies and experiential design, highlighting the changes that are redefining culture and technology.

Xanthe Wells, Vice President of Global Creative at Pinterest, is transforming the way millions of Gen Z (and others) explore, imagine, and bring their ideas to life. Leading the creative strategies of one of the most inspiring platforms in the world, she is shaping the future of visual discovery by combining technology, design, and commerce. She will open a window into the future of creative AI, visual search, and digital discovery.

Two more speakers have confirmed their presence at C2MTL 2025:

Sarah DiLeo, Head of Studio, New York, Omnicom Production

Michael Goldberg, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Luna Luna

Alexandre Mars, Founder and CEO, Epic Foundation, blisce/ & INFIИITE

C2 Montréal thanks its partners, including Sid Lee, Cirque du Soleil, the Quebec government, Kyu, Adweek, Air Canada, INTUIT TurboTax and KPMG.

To access the biographies of the speakers and the ticketing information, visit : https://c2montreal.com/.

To view the video of the 2025 edition, click here.

About C2MTL

Founded in 2012 by the creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is the leading business event in Canada. A true playground for imagination, C2 Montréal is an immersive three-day experience set in a highly creative environment, attracting over 5,000 participants from more than 60 countries and over 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity, where one in four participants experiences an increase in business opportunities through the thousands of conversations started at each edition. The event is an exceptional way to create and grow the value of startups, SMEs, and large companies. For more information: https://c2montreal.com/

