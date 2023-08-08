The Arena Group to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, August 14

Home Business Wire The Arena Group to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”), a technology and media company that transforms more than 265 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade Media (“Parade”), Men’s Journal, and HubPages, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Monday, August 14, 2023 following the close of the market.

Ross Levinsohn, The Arena Group’s Chief Executive Officer; Doug Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Kraft, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the quarterly results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. To access the call, please dial 800-285-6670 (toll free) or 713-481-1320. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of The Arena Group’s website at https://investors.thearenagroup.net/news-and-events/events.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on August 14, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 28, 2023 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 48775.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

