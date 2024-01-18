Home Business Wire The Arena Group Announces Workforce Reductions in Strategic Move to Transform the...
Business Wire

The Arena Group Announces Workforce Reductions in Strategic Move to Transform the Business Model

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) has announced a significant reduction in its workforce of over 100 employees. The Company, which has substantial debt and recently missed payments, is completing these cost-cutting measures to initiate a transformative shift towards a streamlined business model.


In parallel, the Company is actively engaged in negotiations with Bridge Media Networks, LLC, (“Bridge Media”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Simplify Inventions, LLC (“Simplify”). The ongoing efforts aim to conclude the transaction in early 2024, including a substantial investment as part of the Bridge Media deal.

Jason Frankl of FTI Consulting, recently appointed as Chief Business Transformation Officer of The Arena Group, commented, “My immediate focus is to collaboratively design a growth-oriented media company, ensuring the financial stability necessary to cultivate and grow the brands we cherish. While this week’s layoffs were regrettably necessary, I look forward to sharing detailed plans soon.”

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

Contacts

The Arena Group:
Rachael Fink

Public Relations Manager, The Arena Group

Rachael.Fink@thearenagroup.net

Articoli correlati

eGenesis and OrganOx Announce Successful Use of a Genetically Engineered Porcine Liver with a Human Donor

Business Wire Business Wire -
72-hour proof-of-concept procedure at Penn Medicine marks longest perfusion using genetically engineered porcine organ designed for liver supportCAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Game Developers Conference’s 2024 State of the Game Industry Survey Shows Developer Concern About Layoffs, Generative AI Usage, Game Engine Pricing Changes and Return...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Survey of More Than 3,000 Game Developers Also Shares Frustrations with Twitter/X, an Increased Focus On Accessibility Features and...
Continua a leggere

DAT strengthens leadership team with two key executive appointments, furthering its commitment to innovation and information security

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAT Freight & Analytics today introduced two new leaders for its product and security organizations. Jeff Clementz has...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php