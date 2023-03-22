The Altice USA Board of Directors Announces the Appointment of Alexandre Fonseca as a Director and Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces today that its Board of Directors has named a new member, Alexandre Fonseca, who will serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Fonseca currently serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altice Group in Europe. He succeeds Dexter Goei who steps down as Executive Chairman. Mr. Goei remains a director of the board.

“ I’m honored to take on this role at such an important time at Altice USA,” said Mr. Fonseca. “ The company today finds itself in a position of strength thanks to the stewardship of CEO Dennis Mathew and his leadership team, and I look forward to working with him and my fellow directors to capitalize on this momentum and further accelerate the value we provide to our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Prior to his appointment to Altice Group Co-CEO in 2022, Mr. Fonseca served as CEO of Altice Portugal for nearly 5 years during which he led a business transformation returning the company to growth. Earlier in his career with Altice, he was Chief Technology Officer of Altice Portugal and led the Altice Labs Research and Development Center for the Altice Group worldwide. He joined Altice from Cabovisão where he served as Chief Technology Officer.

