The AI Summit New York Returns to Javits Center December 6 – 7

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AI Summit New York is back in Manhattan December 6 – 7. Entering its eighth year running in the heart of global commerce, the AI Summit New York provides a unique opportunity to meet tech pioneers and gain exclusive insights from industry leaders.

Over two days, industry executives, startup disruptors, and commercial champions will converge to delve into the future of applied AI. It’s a premier gathering for experts, practitioners, policymakers, and business leaders – from a vast range of industries, like Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Government, Retail and Aerospace – who are utilizing AI to achieve their business goals.

“Executives from the world’s leading technology companies, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, and AWS will take the stage alongside global financial institutions to showcase how businesses are implementing and financing AI in a rapidly-changing world,” said Jenalea Howell, vice president, AI & IoT Markets at Informa Tech. “The AI Summit New York is the conference where practical AI solutions are explored against the use cases of organizations that are turning technological development into ROI through real-world applications and improving business processes.”

Stages & Panels

In addition, currently announced to take the stage are Tricia Martinez of Techstars, EL Bachir Boukherouaa from the IMF, Adam Smith of FedEx, and Noah Ringler from the U.S. Dept of Homeland Security. The event will feature many additional leading speakers and demos from EY, IBM, Workday, Deloitte, DataRobot, Mastercard, J. P. Morgan Chase, PayPal, Louisa A.I., AstraZeneca, Lufthansa, Workday, Boston Consulting Group, and WPP, focused on trending content exploring AI in relation to financial services, government regulations, corporate implementation, ethics and Hollywood.

Attendees can expect a jam-packed content program across eight stages, as well as an interactive Solutions Center that will include methodologies workshops, problem-solving roundtables, and unique developer feedback sessions. On the show floor guests will meet and mingle with the next generation of innovators at the AI Accelerator Hub and discover the next generation of solutions at the Trends to Watch stage.

A full schedule of talks, events, exhibitors and ticket information can be found at newyork.theaisummit.com. Interested in attending? Delegate and Expo passes are available for purchase at newyork.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing.

Discover the future of business at The AI Summit New York, where commercial AI comes to life. This premier event showcases how businesses can harness the power of AI to streamline operations, boost revenues, and drive innovation. More than just a conference & expo, The AI Summit New York serves as a hub for industry collaboration, connecting tech giants and start-ups with global enterprise leaders, tech enthusiasts, and investors ready to explore cutting-edge use cases of AI in business.

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global tech industry. Through research, media, training and smart events, Informa Tech connects, informs and inspires a thriving technology community to build a better, more sustainable world. It also enables marketing professionals to start high value, highly relevant conversations using first-party intent data. Informa Tech is home to over 100 renowned and trusted tech brands including The AI Summit, Black Hat, Omdia, London Tech Week, GDC, 5G World and partners with industry-leaders such as Founders Forum. Informatech.com

