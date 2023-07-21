The AI Revolution: Solidus AI Tech Announces New High Performance Data Center

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a transformative force, revolutionizing industries and quietly reshaping our lives and work. This year, AI has made a notable transition, entering the public domain and garnering significant attention. As AI continues to experience exponential growth, large corporations are recognizing its potential and actively integrating it into their operations. Amidst this landscape, Solidus AI Tech, led by visionary entrepreneur Paul Farhi, has emerged as a formidable contender. With a mission to challenge established players, Solidus AI Tech envisions to Power the Future of AI with the use of Blockchain.





Solidus AI Tech, under the leadership of founder Paul Farhi, has built an 8,000 sq ft high performance data centre in Bucharest Romania, to be in control and provide power to B2B solutions & are also working on solutions to utilize the power of AI to tackle complex challenges and drive unprecedented advancements. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics, the company is developing a range of solutions that span across various sectors, such as:

We are collaborating with a pioneer in the blockchain security space, CertiK, as they specialize in auditing blockchain and smart contracts, conducting thorough security assessments. Their expertise ensures the resilience, robustness, and protection against potential attacks on Solidus AI Tech’s smart contract. Notably, Solidus AI Tech, led by Paul Farhi, has achieved an impressive score of 81/100 and has been awarded 6 CertiK badges, making it the highest-rated among all unreleased projects. This partnership instills confidence in both clients and users, reinforcing Solidus AI Tech’s credibility and safeguarding them against potential fraud and scams.

As AI continues to shape our world, Solidus AI Tech, recognizes the importance of ethics and responsibility in its development and deployment. The company adheres to stringent ethical guidelines, ensuring that their AI technologies are transparent, fair, and unbiased.

Solidus AI Tech is revolutionizing the AI industry by integrating blockchain technology and developing innovative solutions, while their commitment to ethics and responsible AI development fosters trust and accountability.

