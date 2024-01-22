The Advanced Imaging Society’s 14th Annual Lumiere Awards Announces Additional Special Honors:

Jeffrey Wright to Receive Inaugural Distinguished Artist Award

The Walt Disney Studios to Receive Sir Charles Wheatstone Award

The Advanced Imaging Society has announced additional Special Honors for the 2024 Lumiere Awards, scheduled to take place Friday, February 9, 2024, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.









The inaugural Distinguished Artist Award will be bestowed upon Jeffrey Wright recognizing his commanding performance in American Fiction.

The theme for this year’s Lumiere Awards is “Celebrating Masters and Magic“. Traditionally, AIS has acknowledged the industry’s most distinguished directors and professionals who work behind the camera. However, in celebration of the Society’s 15th anniversary, this year’s focus will shift to honor an individual renowned for their work in front of the camera.

Jim Chabin, AIS President, remarked, “Mr. Wright consistently demonstrates a brilliant mastery of both the arts and the technologies of cinema storytelling in films such as The Batman, No Time to Die, Westworld and more.” He added, “In American Fiction, he delivered a dynamic, masterful performance, collaborating with memorable storytelling, showcasing depth, humor, nuance and commitment. As a community responsible for much of the production process and technology on a set, we are deeply in awe of an artist like Mr. Wright, who can deliver a performance with such power and resonance that it elevates an entire production.”

In alignment with the theme of “Masters and Magic,” the magicians being honored with the Sir Charles Wheatstone Award are The Walt Disney Studios’ Research and Innovation teams DisneyResearch|Studios and StudioLAB for advancing cinematic storytelling.

The award, named after Sir Charles Wheatstone – the pioneering scientist and inventor who significantly advanced visual technology – is presented annually for a company’s unparalleled contributions to motion picture production.

DisneyResearch|Studios and StudioLAB comprise a seasoned team of professionals, including researchers, engineers, designers and creatives. They consistently push the forefront of academic research and the best of industry to create, discover and deliver technology innovations that service Disney Studios’ technical and creative filmmaking process. Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer of Studio Technology of The Walt Disney Studios, will accept the award on behalf of the teams during the ceremony on February 9.

Wright and Voris will join previously announced honorees Academy Award-winning writer, producer and director Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), who will receive the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking and Darren Aronofsky and Sphere Entertainment, who will receive Earthday.org’s Voices For the Earth Award for their film Postcard from Earth.

The Lumiere Awards have been presented over the last decade to the industry’s most respected creative and technical leaders. In addition to awards for motion pictures, episodic and new media content, the society will bestow awards for best musical motion picture, best musical scene or performance, best immersive audio and more. Voting ended on January 10th and winners will be presented at the event.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

For 100 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today it brings quality movies, episodic storytelling, and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. The Walt Disney Studios encompasses a collection of respected film studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios. It is also home to Disney Theatrical Group, producer of world-class stage shows, as well as Disney Music Group.

ABOUT THE ADVANCED IMAGING SOCIETY

The Advanced Imaging Society was formed more than a decade ago by senior Hollywood executives to identify game-changing filmmaking technologies and foster their deployment to accelerate the success of next-generation consumer experiences. Founders included Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Sony, Paramount, IMAX, Warner Bros. DreamWorks, Dolby, Technicolor and Deluxe. The organization is charged with annually honoring creative and technical professionals for groundbreaking filmmaking and entertainment technology. Through the years, AIS honorees have included James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jennifer Lee, James Mangold, Jon Favreau, Christopher McQuarrie, Victoria Alonso and others. The organization now includes Silicon Valley and tech leaders including Google, NVIDIA, HP, Dell, Epic Games and others. In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces The Insiders Show Podcast, The Magic Series short-form videos and has active chapters in China, India and Japan.

