The Access Group Has Entered Into an Agreement to Acquire Best in Class Job Management Platform, Tradify

Access ERP serves small, growing and medium to large businesses with tailored solutions in a range of industry verticals, including Construction, Supply Chain, Waste Management, Professional Services and Facilities Management.

The introduction of Tradify provides an end-to-end job management platform, built for trades and field-service businesses, enabling small businesses to be more efficient by automating key business processes.

Founded in 2013, Tradify has grown to a base of 20,000 customers from within the trade industry across the UK, New Zealand and Australia. With offices in the UK and New Zealand, Tradify offers a best-in-class platform that brings together customer enquiries, service reminders, estimates, quotes, scheduling, staffing, contractor management, job tracking, timesheets, invoices, certification and payments—all in one place.

Claire Carter, managing director of Access ERP, commented: “Tradify is a great fit for our business. The proven success and innovation from the Tradify team excite us and show huge potential for the future of this world-class product, in conjunction with the other solutions we provide today. We are delighted to welcome Tradify into our Access ERP eco-system.”

Michael Steckler, Tradify CEO, commented: “Entering into an agreement to join The Access Group marks a significant milestone for Tradify. We have been impressed by the Access Group’s focus on customers and commitment to innovation. We are excited to join the team where we can accelerate our ambitions, further enhance our customer experience, and become part of a bigger mission.”

Claire Carter summarised, “This latest acquisition supports our growth strategy and focuses on delivering solutions that meet the needs of our expanding international customer base. We welcome Tradify customers, partners and employees into The Access Group.”

The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 100,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what’s important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how business technology is used. Access employs over 7,000 people, continuously driving product innovation and customer service excellence.

For more information, visit www.theaccessgroup.com or follow us @TheAccessGroup

Tradify is a leading job management software for trade businesses. Trusted by thousands of electricians, plumbers, and other tradespeople, Tradify makes it easy to manage essential tasks like quoting, invoicing, job tracking, and getting paid. For over a decade, Tradify has been helping trade professionals master their businesses in the same way they have mastered their trade. With an average rating of 4.7/5 stars from over 8,000 customer reviews, The mission? To help tradespeople live their best work-life! For more information, visit www.tradifyhq.com.

