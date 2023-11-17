The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations from Global Exhibitors

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dvisualization–The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) has been unfolding in Shenzhen with unprecedented success since its opening on November 15, 2023. Boasting a record-breaking exhibition scale, the event gathers 4,925 exhibitors from 105 countries and regions, establishing new benchmarks in the realm of technological innovation.





The CHTF International Innovation & Tech Show, a focal point of global technological innovation, hosts exhibitors from 40 countries and 57 delegations. Notable participants include Serbia, Hungary, Russia, Austria, and the Czech Republic, among others, each bringing forth their latest technological advancements.

Serbia: The Serbian delegation, led by The Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation, paid a visit to Shenzhen’s innovative companies and expressed enthusiasm about expanding Serbia’s presence in CHTF. They are showcasing achievements of Serbian innovative companies like ATAR, a leading agricultural tech startup specializing in AI-driven solutions.

Hungary: The Hungarian delegation are showcasing electric cars manufactured with aerospace-grade carbon fiber composite materials, lightweight sports aircraft, and head-controlled wheelchairs. The delegation have already marked success at this year’s CHTF and look forward to participating in future editions.

Russia: The Russian delegation are presenting enterprises in the digital economy sector. They are seeking closer collaboration with CHTF and has invited CHTF to the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR) 2024.

Austria: The Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce is composed of five high-tech companies, including Anton Paar SportsTec, AVL, Zumtobel, and Colop. Additionally, eight Austrian tech startups visited the exhibition in search of cooperation opportunities in various sectors, such as energy storage, smart healthcare platforms, music community platforms, 3D visualization in real estate, prosthetic feedback systems, automated robotics in the textile industry, and financial technology.

Czech Republic: The Czech National Pavilion at CHTF gathers renowned companies like SKODA, LINET Group, Y SOFT, and ECOM to showcase their latest technologies in automotive manufacturing, medical devices, print management software, and liquid chromatography instruments.

The 25th CHTF is featuring 681 new technological products and achievements across various sectors. With over 100 foreign delegations actively participating, CHTF has become the premier platform for international cooperation within the global tech community. Exhibitors and visitors alike express anticipation for further collaboration and the exchange of innovative ideas.

As the event continues to unfold, it promises to be a catalyst for future advancements and international partnerships.

Contacts

For International Visitors:

Email: overseas@chtf.com