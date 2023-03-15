Thales Expands OneWelcome Identity Platform Global Footprint with New United States Zone

Introduction of a US zone enables global and large enterprises to protect internal and external identities in North America as part of their digital transformation

The OneWelcome Identity Platform allows businesses to orchestrate frictionless, secure and trusted digital identities for their customers and business eco-system

The OneWelcome Identity Platform provides a seamless user experience while achieving compliance with complex regulatory requirements – helping business address the need for sovereignty in their identity and access management

PARIS LA DÉFENSE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the recent acquisition of OneWelcome, a European leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Thales is bringing the OneWelcome Identity Platform to enterprises globally, enabling them to orchestrate frictionless, secure and trusted digital journeys for their customers. The launch of the latest US Zone gives enterprises expanded regional delivery capabilities and freedom to address sovereignty needs. Additional zones will be added in the near future.





As organizations expand their digital transformation journeys, enabling greater access to digital assets and services for multiple stakeholders including consumers, employees, partners, suppliers or gig workers becomes more complex. This raises numerous operational, user experience, data privacy and compliance challenges for many organizations. The Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform enables organizations to address the challenges by implementing frictionless, secure and trusted user experiences and journeys across their entire digital ecosystem. Built with data privacy in mind, the OneWelcome Identity Platform’s modular capabilities enable compliance with various regulatory requirements.

Danny de Vreeze, Vice President, Identity & Access Management at Thales comments: “The industry is rapidly moving towards a decentralized identity ecosystem, with fast-evolving national, organizational and individual sovereignty concerns. Combined with Thales’s deep technology and commercial expertise in identity validation, encryption and digital security with global reach, the OneWelcome Identity Platform provides orchestration and fine-grained authorization capabilities for organizations to address the present and future identity & access challenges.”

“Thousands of businesses rely on Thales for their critical digital security needs. With our experience in implementing stringent GDPR- compliant CIAM projects across EU countries, we are ready to help global customers grow their business across multiple channels while staying compliant to several privacy laws.”

In KuppingerCole’s 2022 Leadership Compass, OneWelcome, was recognized as an Overall leader in CIAM Platforms, receiving high rankings in all five categories of security, functionality, deployment, interoperability and usability.

“OneWelcome is uniquely attuned to the business and regulatory compliance requirements of GDPR. OneWelcome has extensive privacy and consent management features as well as data residency compliance,” said John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity Research at KuppingerCole1.

Thales will be showcasing its CIAM platform at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2023 taking place in Grapevine, TX, USA on March 20 – 22.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfill their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

