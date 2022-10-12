Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager helps organizations meet compliance requirements and support data governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

PARIS LA DÉFENSE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thales today announced the latest innovations of CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager that help organizations address digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership.





According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.

With BYOK functionality, customers can centralise key management across all clouds with external key management services ensuring full encryption capabilities and key lifecycle management to maintain control of sensitive data across multiple public clouds.

CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager, the industry-leading multi-cloud encryption key lifecycle management solution, enables customers to migrate to the cloud and manage both native cloud keys as well as Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK). The Thales service supports growing preference among enterprises to maintain and control their own keys outside of the cloud where their sensitive data is stored, achieve regulatory compliance, and unlock the full potential of their multi-cloud environment.

Todd Moore, VP, Encryption Products at Thales, said: “Businesses across every industry are moving to the cloud and migrating their sensitive information in the process. While this presents significant benefits, IT professionals also have to contend with this shift’s newfound security implications. We help customers address critical challenges in data governance, risk, and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while responding to the growing preference among enterprises to centralise, maintain and control their high-quality keys for use in the cloud.”

These latest integrations help strengthen customer trust with their cloud migration, knowing that their data will always stay private and encrypted regardless of the location or state of the data. CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager now supports:

Amazon Web Services with BYOK for AWS GovCloud, BYOK for AWS China Cloud, and support for AWS CloudHSM

with BYOK for AWS GovCloud, BYOK for AWS China Cloud, and support for AWS CloudHSM Google Cloud with Customer Managed Encryption Keys, External Key Management (HYOK), and Ubiquitous Data Encryption

with Customer Managed Encryption Keys, External Key Management (HYOK), and Ubiquitous Data Encryption Google Workspace with Client Side Encryption for Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Gmail – marking the first BYOK encryption support for Gmail

with Client Side Encryption for Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Gmail – marking the first BYOK encryption support for Gmail Microsoft Azure with BYOK for Microsoft Azure GovCloud, Microsoft Azure Stack, and Microsoft Azure Managed HSM

with BYOK for Microsoft Azure GovCloud, Microsoft Azure Stack, and Microsoft Azure Managed HSM Microsoft Office365 with BYOK via Azure Key Vault

with BYOK via Azure Key Vault Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with BYOK

with BYOK Salesforce/Sandbox with BYOK and Cache-Only Key Service (HYOK)

with BYOK and Cache-Only Key Service (HYOK) SAP with BYOK for Data Custodian

CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager provides a single pane of glass solution that unifies different interfaces across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, presenting them in a consolidated, centralised view, offering the following key benefits to customers:

Delivering data sovereignty controls in the cloud: Providing the necessary tools to customers to protect data anywhere and in any state — at-rest, in-motion, or in-use – bringing operational efficiency and increased security to their cloud deployment.

Providing the necessary tools to customers to protect data anywhere and in any state — at-rest, in-motion, or in-use – bringing operational efficiency and increased security to their cloud deployment. Enabling customer choice in all clouds: Enabling cloud migration through maximising integrations and data controls, irrespective of the cloud or combination of clouds used.

Enabling cloud migration through maximising integrations and data controls, irrespective of the cloud or combination of clouds used. Managing risk across an evolving compliance landscape: Ensuring vendor independence by demonstrating risk assessment and compliance, enabling portability across clouds.

Thales’ ongoing partnership with multiple cloud service platforms helps customers confidently work through potential challenges, mitigating risk, ensuring compliance, and building operational resiliency across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

