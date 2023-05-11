Thales awarded multi-year contract for new generation US Passport eCovers

The contract is scheduled to last up to 10 years and will provide the latest passport electronic cover (eCover) technology for U.S. passport holders.

Thales, a global leader in digital security, has delivered more than 127 million U.S. passport eCovers since 2005.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ThalesIDWallet—Thales, the world’s leading supplier of ePassport solutions for more than 40 national programs worldwide, was recently awarded a new U.S. passport eCover contract with the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) for up to the next 10 years.





Incorporating electronic security technology into highly-durable passport cover materials gives another degree of security, as the electronically stored data is safeguarded from alteration or forgery. Thales eCovers maximizes and integrates all the attributes required in an ePassport, highest security, durability and aesthetics.

“Providing citizens, businesses and governments with stronger identity document security is a key mission at Thales,” said Tony Lo Brutto, Executive Vice President for Thales Identity and Biometric Solutions in North America. “As the global leader in digital security with the most extensive long-term experience for e-covers worldwide, Thales continually offers the most sophisticated solutions for safeguarding personal identities for travel documents.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfill their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 77,0001 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

1 Excluding Transport business, which is being divested

About Thales in the USA

In the United States, Thales has conducted significant research and development, manufacturing, and service capabilities for more than 100 years. Today, Thales is present in 22 states, operating 46 different facilities and employing nearly 4,000 people. Working closely with U.S. customers and local partners, Thales is able to meet the most complex requirements for every operating environment.

