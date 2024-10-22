Textron Aviation Elevates Connectivity With Gogo Galileo HDX on Cessna Citation Longitude, Latitude and Ascend

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation today announced its selection of Gogo Business Aviation’s global Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) solution, Gogo Galileo HDX, for factory installation on the Cessna Citation Longitude, Latitude and Ascend. This makes Textron Aviation the first business aviation Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to offer Gogo Galileo HDX as an option on new customer aircraft.









The Cessna Citation Longitude, Latitude and Ascend are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

By integrating Gogo Galileo HDX, Textron Aviation ensures customers benefit from a global connectivity solution that delivers exceptional performance. The system is built on Gogo’s proven AVANCE platform and features a fuselage-mounted HDX antenna, designed specifically for business jets. This configuration makes Gogo Galileo more affordable and easier to install and operate than other satellite systems currently available.

“At Textron Aviation, we are committed to enhancing the flight experience for our customers,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales & Flight Operations for Textron Aviation. “By offering Gogo Galileo HDX, we ensure that passengers on these Citation business jets enjoy a seamless and superior inflight Wi-Fi experience, no matter where their journey takes them.”

Gogo Galileo HDX is expected to be available on the Citation Longitude beginning early 2026. Timing on the other aircraft will be announced at a later date.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

