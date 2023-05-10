Texas Startup ‘Slings’ into Business with First-Ever Retractable Smartphone Lanyard

Launch of patented retractable phone lanyard brings to market a new multi-functional accessory that revolutionizes the way people connect with their smartphones.





PROSPER, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slinger LLC today launched its flagship product, Slinger, a patented, customizable, retractable phone lanyard with integrated full-size wallet, ID card display, vertical and horizontal kickstand, and the ability to hang your smartphone horizontally or vertically. The adjustable length of the lanyard allows it to be worn as a traditional lanyard for easy-access and hands-free use, over one’s shoulder like a purse, or cross-body, minimizing risk of dropping, loss, or theft. When not worn, the one-of-a-kind lanyard can be retracted back inside the Slinger housing for compact storage. Slinger fits on all major smartphones without adding unnecessary bulk and can be attached directly to a phone or case using industrial strength adhesive. Additional customization accessories match Slinger to any style or personality.

“We are extremely excited to get Slinger to market and share our product with the rest of the world,” said Steven Shaw, CEO and Co-Founder of Slinger LLC. “Throughout Slinger’s two-year development we’ve felt like we’ve been sitting on an awesome secret. Everywhere we go, school, work, concerts, airports, the grocery store, everyone is holding their phone; dropping it, losing it, juggling all sorts of other things. It’s time to stop holding it. It’s time to get a Slinger.”

While Slinger’s patented functionality and customizability enhances smartphone use for all users, Slinger is especially useful for older adults and those with disabilities. Slinger LLC is currently engaged with government and private sector organizations to integrate and distribute Slinger with related Assistive Technologies.

Key Features

Hands-free speakerphone or listening to podcasts and music.

The wallet-kickstand provides storage for ID and/or credit cards, and sturdy support in landscape and portrait orientations.

Hang your phone horizontally or vertically. This feature is especially useful when traveling by air or using GPS navigation while driving.

The lanyard strap is available in short and long lengths, nine different cloth colors, four different metal chain colors, and rubber sport material for different stylizing and personalization.

The cover/wallet is currently available in three different options: clear, black, and white.

Additional accessories include: Keychain clips for attaching keys or small items to the retractable lanyard RFID blocking card to protect payment and personal information.



Slinger LLC is a Texas-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to developing innovative smartphone accessories that make living life better. For more information, visit www.myslinger.com

