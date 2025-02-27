Texas School District Increases Reading Proficiency 54-Points, Decreases Dyslexia Referrals After a Single Year with Reading Horizons

Celina ISD reduced the need for Tier 3 intervention for K–3 and plans to expand partnership to support reading intervention for older learners.

CELINA, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celina Independent School District (Celina ISD) has reported significant improvements in early literacy outcomes following the implementation of Reading Horizons Discovery® as part of its structured literacy initiative. The district, committed to aligning instruction with the science of reading, adopted the program in the 2023–2024 school year to enhance phonics instruction and improve reading proficiency among K–3 students.

Early results indicate a substantial increase in students’ reading proficiency, a decline in dyslexia referrals, and a reduced need for Tier 3 intervention. Celina ISD's success with Reading Horizons has created a strong blueprint for other Texas districts to follow.

To ensure fidelity in implementation, Celina ISD provided comprehensive teacher training and ongoing professional development, enabling educators to confidently deliver systematic and explicit phonics instruction. Additionally, the district implemented RHD’s data-driven monitoring tools, pacing guides, and structured assessments to track student progress and support teacher accountability.

"Teachers and students love the Reading Horizons program and eagerly look forward to this portion of the literacy block each day,” said Lei Ann Stovall, District Literacy Coordinator for Celina ISD. “It’s having an incredible impact on reading proficiency in our district. Students are not just memorizing words—they are learning the ‘why’ behind how the English language works, unlocking the phonics ‘code,’ and building strong foundational literacy skills.”

As a result of these efforts, the percentage of students scoring at the Oral Reading proficiency level jumped from 14% in Fall 2023 to 68% in Fall 2024—after a single year of implementation. Teachers have also reported increased student engagement and a stronger grasp of phonetic decoding skills.

Encouraged by its successes, Celina ISD will expand its literacy initiatives by implementing Reading Horizons Elevate® in secondary schools for the 2025–2026 school year, providing foundational literacy intervention for older students. The district is also exploring new strategies to boost student engagement, incorporating interactive and collaborative learning experiences while continuing to uphold its commitment to structured literacy.

For more information on Celina ISD’s structured literacy success and its partnership with Reading Horizons, view the full case study.

About Reading Horizons

For over 40 years, Reading Horizons® has empowered educators to combat illiteracy with innovative, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction. By aligning with the latest advancements in the science of reading, it supports educators, schools, and students with effective literacy solutions. Learn more about K-12 foundational literacy solutions and join the Science of Reading Collective, a collaborative space where educators share best practices and engage in meaningful discussions on literacy instruction.

Media Inquiries:

Kristi Knight

kristi.knight@readinghorizons.com

(801) 673-0304