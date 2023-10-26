Texas Partners Center Improves Practice Efficiency with eClinicalWorks Unified Cloud-based Solution for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Texas provider selects Ambulatory Surgery Centers solutions to improve efficiency and reduce errors

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Texas Partners Center has successfully adopted the eClinicalWorks unified cloud-based solution for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). This selection will enable Texas Partners Center to improve its ASC operations by automating key processes such as scheduling, billing, and clinical documentation. The platform will also allow for a seamless integration with other healthcare providers, improving care coordination and patient outcomes.





Texas Partners Center’s highly skilled team of medical specialists provides comprehensive and quality surgical care to their patients. The premiere ambulatory surgery center is located in Denton, Texas, and offers a wide range of ambulatory and pain management services.

The eClinicalWorks complete and unified solution for ASCs enables clinical data exchange between ASCs and other providers, which improves patient care and streamlines operations. From pre-visit consultations to documentation and procedures to post-operative reminders, eClinicalWorks meets the needs of today’s healthcare demands.

“We are excited to adopt eClinicalWorks unified solution for ASCs that will help us improve our operations, enhance patient care, reduce errors, and deliver better outcomes for our patients,” said Gebum Yu practice administrator of Texas Partners Center. “The unified cloud-based solution offers key features for ASCs and the complete patient journey with patient engagement solutions, which will help enhance the delivery of healthcare services to our patients.”

The move to the eClinicalWorks solution for ASCs is part of Texas Partners Center’s broader digital transformation strategy, which aims to leverage technology to improve patient outcomes and deliver high-quality care. With the eClinicalWorks EHR, Texas Partners Center is well-positioned to achieve its goals and continue to provide excellent care to its patients.

About Texas Partners Center

Texas Partners Center is a leading healthcare provider that offers a range of services, including primary care, specialty care, and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) services. With a focus on patient-centered care, Texas Partners Center is committed to providing high-quality care to its patients. For more information, visit https://txphealthcare.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

