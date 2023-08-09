Texas Instruments Recognizes Able Machinery Movers for Excellence in Clean Room Services

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Able Machinery Movers is honored to be a recipient of the Texas Instruments (TI) 2022 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award is given to suppliers of products and services that are able to consistently meet TI’s high standards for excellence.





TI selects an elite group of suppliers out of thousands based on their exemplary performance across a number of performance metrics including cost, quality and environmental responsibility. TI works with over 12,000 suppliers but only 22 were selected for the 2022 Supplier Excellence Award.

The management team from TI’s 300-mm Wafer Fab Manufacturing Operations presented the award to Able Machinery Movers on July 10, 2023. Brian Dunlap, the Vice President of 300-mm Wafer Fab Manufacturing Operations at Texas Instruments, noted that, “I am happy to recognize Able Machinery Movers with TI’s Supplier Excellence Award and celebrate with the outstanding team members whose work contributed to the aggressive ramp of our newest factory in Richardson, Texas. The team supported our customers’ growth and also did it with a safety-first mindset.”

For nearly 40 years, TI has recognized companies that offer the highest level of service and contribute to TI’s goal of continuously striving for excellence. Able Machinery Movers considers the award to be a great achievement, especially given that the company was the only clean room crating and rigging supplier to make TI’s list of 2022 award recipients.

Clean room crating and rigging is a highly specialized service that is required by semiconductor companies, like TI, as well as in many other industries from medical research to manufacturing.

“Able’s team is very appreciative and grateful to receive TI’s 2022 Supplier Excellence Award,” said Ben Miller, Able’s CEO. “We would like to thank the TI teams that have supported and worked shoulder to shoulder with us every day. This award is particularly meaningful because we respect the high standards of excellence that TI sets for itself and suppliers across all the dimensions of the partnership.”

ABOUT ABLE MACHINERY MOVERS

For over 65 years Able Machinery Movers LLC has set the standard for heavy equipment installation, decommissioning, crating, and relocation. Over the decades, Able’s service selection has expanded to include clean room rigging and crating services. In 2000 the company became one of the first suppliers in the southwest to operate mobile clean room equipment vehicles. Able has locations in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.ablemachinerymovers.com

Contacts

Ben Miller



817-410-8881



media@ablemm.com