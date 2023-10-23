Tevogen Bio Appoints IT Expert and Leader Mittul Mehta as Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.ai Initiative

WARREN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–Tevogen Bio Inc. (“Tevogen Bio”) today announced the appointment of Mittul Mehta as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Tevogen.ai, the newly launched initiative focused on harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the enhancement of drug discovery, development, manufacturing, distribution, and patient access.









With over 20 years of experience in information technology and almost a decade in senior management roles, Mr. Mehta brings with him a diversified background in IT. His expertise encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, from leading cross-functional teams to architecting solutions. Mr. Mehta most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Platforms Security, Mobility & Cloud Security at Jefferies LLC, where he played a pivotal role in enterprise strategy. He brings a wealth of experience across different industries and roles at companies that include Avanade Inc., Macy’s Inc., MetLife Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. His achievements at these companies underscore his ability to align technology with business goals while building teams to navigate complex projects and changing priorities.

Mr. Mehta shared, “I am excited to join Tevogen Bio at such a pivotal time. The Tevogen.ai initiative presents an incredible opportunity to revolutionize patient outcomes by harnessing the power of AI, and I look forward to driving this vision.”

“Mr. Mehta’s significant experience in managing and mentoring teams is complemented by his strong partnerships with major technology providers. As Tevogen Bio expands its horizons with the Tevogen.ai initiative, we believe Mr. Mehta’s strategic acumen and leadership skills will play a crucial role in helping Tevogen Bio harness the potential of AI for the future of healthcare,” said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, CEO of Tevogen Bio.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Tevogen Bio and its business, including without limitation statements regarding the potential benefits of Mittul Mehta’s appointment as the Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.ai, Tevogen Bio’s Tevogen.ai initiative, and the product candidates, products, markets, and expected future performance and market opportunities of Tevogen Bio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to several factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties, and other factors not under Tevogen Bio’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” and “possible,” or their negatives or comparable terminology, as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances. In any forward-looking statement in which Tevogen Bio expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Various factors may cause differences between Tevogen Bio’s expectations and actual results, including, among others: changes in the markets in which Tevogen Bio competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen Bio may not be able to execute its growth strategies; Tevogen Bio’s limited operating history; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review and approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; and other risks related to matters that could affect Tevogen Bio’s future financial results, including the commercial potential, sales, and pricing of Tevogen Bio’s products. Except as required by law, Tevogen Bio undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and makes no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions therefrom.

