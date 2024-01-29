Tevogen Bio Appoints Globally Prominent Physicist Specializing in Space Biology, COVID-19, and AI Democratization, Afshin Beheshti, to Advisory Board

The appointment of Afshin Beheshti, PhD, contributes to the diversity of thought leadership within Tevogen Bio by way of his roles as Bioinformatician and Principal Investigator at Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, President of the COVID-19 International Research Team and President of nonprofit artificial intelligence initiative Kwaai AI.

WARREN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tevogen Bio Inc. (“Tevogen Bio”) today announced the appointment of Afshin Beheshti, PhD, to Tevogen’s Advisory Board.









Dr. Beheshti joined KBR at NASA Ames Research Center in 2017 to contribute to the GeneLab genetics database project. He currently works as Blue Marble Space Institute of Science and is funded through grants to work on COVID-19, cancer research, space biology, and high-altitude human biology effects. Dr. Beheshti also is a Visiting Researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. He is the President of two non-profits: the COVID-19 International Research Team (COV-IRT), which is dedicated to COVID-19 and Long COVID research, and Kwaai, an organization promoting free AI access through Personal AI. Previously, Dr. Beheshti was an Assistant Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, focusing on cancer research. Dr. Beheshti earned his Ph.D. in physics from Florida State University before transitioning to postdoctoral training in cancer, systems biology, space biology, and radiation biology.

“Tevogen’s T cell therapy platform will have applications to many different diseases that has potential to improve patient outcome and quality of life,” Dr. Beheshti shared.

“Dr. Beheshti’s remarkable blend of expertise in physics, systems biology, and space biology, coupled with his innovative work in cancer research and commitment to global health challenges like COVID-19, makes him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board,” said Tevogen CEO, Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH.

Dr. Beheshti’s contributions have earned him recognition and accolades, including the International Space Station Research & Development Award for Compelling Results in Biology from the American Astronaut Society/NASA, the NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal, One KBR Award, and the NASA Outstanding Service Award: NASA Ames Safety Award Program II.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Tevogen Bio and its business, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of Dr. Beheshti’s appointment to Tevogen Bio’s Advisory Board and the product candidates, products, markets, and expected future performance and market opportunities of Tevogen Bio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to several factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties, and other factors not under Tevogen Bio’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” and “possible,” or their negatives or comparable terminology, as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances. In any forward-looking statement in which Tevogen Bio expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Various factors may cause differences between Tevogen Bio’s expectations and actual results, including, among others: changes in the markets in which Tevogen Bio competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen Bio may not be able to execute its growth strategies; Tevogen Bio’s limited operating history; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review and approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; and other risks related to matters that could affect Tevogen Bio’s future financial results, including the commercial potential, sales, and pricing of Tevogen Bio’s products. Except as required by law, Tevogen Bio undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and makes no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions therefrom.

