Tetragon selects HUB to drive operational efficiency and streamline month-end NAV reporting









LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assetmanagers–HUB is proud to announce that Tetragon has selected HUB to leverage HUB Position Oversight.

HUB Position Oversight: Accurate & efficient month-end NAV reporting

Tetragon, a leading asset management business, is utilising HUB Position Oversight, a SaaS solution that creates a unified view of portfolio data across internal & external systems for month-end NAV reporting processes.

HUB has delivered to Tetragon an efficient solution which onboards and joins data from multiple systems, enabling Tetragon to automate position matching and streamline exception management through embedded workflow.

Paul Gannon, CFO of Tetragon, “HUB’s quick and efficient onboarding process significantly reduced our implementation burden. The team’s pace of delivery was commendable enabling us to be in a position to rapidly leverage HUB’s products and capabilities. We are excited to continue working with HUB to further enhance our operational processes and capabilities.”

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, “We are delighted Tetragon selected HUB to automate data collection and matching, enabling their finance and operations teams to more efficiently perform month end NAV reporting. This is a perfect example of how our adaptable and modular products are utilised by our customers to quickly improve their operational efficiency.”

About HUB

HUB provides cutting-edge products for Asset Managers and Hedge Funds addressing mission-critical operational challenges. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

For more information about HUB and our solutions, visit HUB.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tetragon

For more information on Tetragon please see www.tetragoninv.com.

