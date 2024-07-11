Home Business Wire Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference...
Business Wire

Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consultingandengineeringTetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2024 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2024 results. On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast on the Company’s website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Jim Wu, Investor Relations

Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations

(626) 470-2844

Articoli correlati

Avaya Announces CEO Leadership Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
– CEO Alan Masarek to Retire at Year End; Current Board Chair Patrick Dennis Named CEO – – Company Emphasizes...
Continua a leggere

Reddit to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT), announced today that the company’s second quarter 2024 financial results will be released...
Continua a leggere

Adeia Wins ECTC Award for Paper on “Fine Pitch Die-to-Wafer Hybrid Bonding”

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a leading research and development and intellectual property licensing company known for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php