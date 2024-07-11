Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consultingandengineering—Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2024 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2024 results. On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast on the Company’s website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

