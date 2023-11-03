TetherView and DLA Announce Exclusive Fireside Chat on AI’s Impact on Cybersecurity Featuring The Honorable William Evanina

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TetherView, in collaboration with DLA, is excited to announce an exclusive event titled “Fireside Chat: AI’s Impact On Cybersecurity.” The event, scheduled for November 15, 2023, from 5:30-8:30 PM at the Vandy Club, One Vanderbilt, NY, NY, will feature a discussion led by The Honorable William Evanina, Former Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.





The fireside chat aims to provide attendees with actionable insights into the evolving landscape of AI and cybersecurity. As businesses face increasing challenges related to AI technologies, this event promises to equip executives with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate these complexities.

Event Highlights:

Expert Insights: William Evanina, with his extensive experience as the Former Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, will share his perspective on the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in the realm of cybersecurity.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry peers, thought leaders, and experts in the field.

Security Protocols: Given the exclusivity of the event and the venue, attendees are reminded of the strict security measures in place. All attendees must be on the guest list and present a government-issued ID for entry.

Michael Abboud, CEO of TetherView, commented, “We are thrilled to host this event and have Mr. Evanina share his invaluable insights. Our goal is to provide a platform for meaningful discussions that can help businesses prepare for the future of AI and cybersecurity.”

Robin Cyrus, Head of DLA’s National Cybersecurity practice, also commented, “We are at a pivotal moment where artificial intelligence is not just shaping our future, but actively redefining the boundaries of cybersecurity. This exclusive fireside chat, co-hosted with TetherView in coordination with DLA, signifies our dedication to empowering leaders with advanced knowledge that transcends traditional security measures. We believe that understanding AI’s role in cybersecurity is no longer optional but a strategic imperative for safeguarding our digital future.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register early, as there is a high demand and limited seating for this event. For registration and more details, please visit https://tetherview.com/friendsofctm.

