Tests Assured: Expanding Horizons with Cutting-Edge VR Development Services

Tests Assured, a global leader in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) testing, is excited to announce the expansion of services into full-scale VR development. This strategic move positions Tests Assured at the forefront of immersive technology applications, particularly in specialized training sectors.





“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services to include Virtual Reality (VR) development, bringing cutting-edge immersive experiences to our clients. Our team is creating innovative solutions that drive engagement and offer unparalleled interactive experiences,” said Imad Abdelgawad, Founder and CEO at Tests Assured. “This new offering represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and delivering exceptional value to our customers in the digital landscape.”

Tests Assured’s new VR development services focus on creating bespoke virtual experiences that cater to diverse training needs. The company is set to revolutionize how training is delivered in various fields, including OSHA training, general workplace training, industrial training, sports training, and more:

• OSHA Training • Industrial Process Operations Training • Workplace Training • Fire Safety and Evacuation Procedures • Industrial Training • Industrial Metaverse Solutions • Sports Training • ARCHRACK Architectural Visualization • AR User Manual • Construction Planning • 3D Interior Planning • Architecture and Planning • Military and Defense • DOST / AR Smart Assistance • Entertainment • Retail

Gordon Bell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Tests Assured, noted, “As Virtual Reality (VR) and spatial computing proliferates, we are excited to offer our clients custom-built solutions tailored to their unique needs. This expansion into VR development is more than just a response to client demand—it’s a step forward into a rapidly evolving digital frontier.”

The virtual reality (VR) market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer interest. This growth is fueled by the introduction of more affordable and user-friendly VR devices, making the technology accessible to a broader audience. Industries beyond gaming, such as education, healthcare, and real estate, are increasingly adopting VR for training, simulations, and virtual tours. As a result, the market is witnessing a surge in investment and innovation, promising an even more immersive and integrated VR experience in the near future. Moreover, this expansion is also attracting significant attention from major tech companies, who are investing in VR for its potential in social connectivity and remote work solutions, further accelerating the market’s growth.

To learn more about Tests Assured, please visit by www.testsassured.com or follow the company’s corporate page on LinkedIn.

About Tests Assured

Tests Assured, based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) services, renowned for excellence in both testing and development. Catering to some of the world’s top companies, we specialize in crafting cutting-edge AR/VR solutions that push the boundaries of technological innovation. Our expertise in rigorous testing protocols ensures that each project delivers both high performance and reliability. As pioneers in the AR/VR industry, Tests Assured is dedicated to transforming the digital landscape through exceptional services.

