Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Q&A Webcast



When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023



Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Q3 2023 Update: https://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Contacts

Investors Relations Contact:

ir@tesla.com