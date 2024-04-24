Home Business Wire Tesla Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Tesla Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q1 2024 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Contacts

Investors Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

