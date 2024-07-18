Tesla Provides Intersect Power With 15.3 GWh of Megapacks for Solar + Storage Projects

LATHROP, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tesla and Intersect Power today announced a contract for 15.3 GWh of Megapacks, Tesla’s battery energy storage system, for Intersect Power’s solar + storage project portfolio through 2030. This agreement, when combined with previous commitments, make Intersect Power one of the largest buyers and operators of Megapacks globally with nearly 10 GWh of large-scale energy storage expected to be deployed by the end of 2027.









Tesla has previously supplied Megapacks for Intersect Power’s Base Portfolio of solar + storage facilities totaling 2.4 GWh in operation or under construction. Intersect Power plans to utilize over half of this new order of Megapacks for four projects in California and Texas expected to achieve operations by the end of 2027, including what will be some of the largest battery installations in the country. The balance will be utilized in Intersect Power’s subsequent portfolio of solar + storage facilities, coming online in 2028-30.

“ Intersect continues to be an exceptional partner, and their development expertise combined with the plug-and-play nature of Tesla’s vertically integrated technology enables the speed and scale needed to enhance grid resilience and support greater renewables integration,” said Mike Snyder, Senior Director of Tesla Energy.

“ No one in the market can match Tesla’s depth of experience in storage technology,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power. “ This partnership is the foundation of one of the largest and fastest growing storage portfolios in the country here at Intersect Power. This storage franchise is the perfect complement to our multi-billion dollar expansion of renewable generation that is expected to more than triple the size of our company over the next three years.”

Intersect Power develops, owns, and operates some of the country’s largest and most flexibly dispatched Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at the company’s solar + storage facilities in Texas and California. The Megapacks to be installed at the Intersect Power projects are scheduled to be delivered in 2025 and 2026 and will be produced in Tesla’s Megafactory in Lathrop, California.

Intersect Power has 2.4 GWh of Tesla Megapacks in operation or under construction. This includes 1 GWh in operation at the Oberon solar + storage facility and 448 MWh in operation at the Athos III solar + storage facility in California. Intersect Power is currently installing the additional 1 GWh of Tesla Megapacks at its Radian and Lumina solar + storage facilities in Texas, which will be fully operational within the year.

About Intersect Power

Intersect Power is a clean energy company bringing innovative and scalable low-carbon solutions to its customers in global energy markets. We develop, own, and operate some of the world’s largest clean energy resources providing low-carbon electricity, fuels, and related products to customers for U.S. consumption and international export.

Founded in 2016, Intersect Power is laser-focused on scalable, transformative clean energy projects that move the needle on deep decarbonization and redefine the scope of the clean energy industry by enabling new pathways between clean electricity and the broader economy.

We have a base portfolio of 2.2 GW of operating solar PV and 2.4 GWh of storage in operation or construction. Our business plan includes growth in grid-tied renewables, as well as large-scale clean energy assets, including battery storage, data centers, and green fuels.

To learn more, visit www.intersectpower.com.

