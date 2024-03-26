Terviva Expands Relationship with ALOHA with New Pa’akai Bar, Made with Sustainable Ponova® Oil

New product launch represents second collaboration with leading plant-based protein brand

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terviva, an agricultural innovation company partnering with farmers to grow and harvest pongamia, today announced their collaboration with ALOHA, a leader in plant-based protein and nutrition. Aloha has launched the new special edition Pa’akai Bar which uses Terviva’s Ponova®oil, grown from climate-resilient pongamia trees as a featured ingredient. It follows the 2023 release of Aloha’s Kona bar, the first-ever commercially available food product to include Ponova oil, signaling ALOHA’s commitment to creating delicious products while using sustainable ingredients. The Pa’akai Bar is now available at ALOHA.com and will roll out to additional online retailers, including Thrive market in the coming months.





“Our partnership with ALOHA is critical to introducing more people to our sustainable, delicious and versatile Ponova oil. We have been humbled by the response to the Kona Bar since its launch in 2023, and we are excited to see how customers respond to the rich flavor of the Pa’akai Bar made with Ponova oil,” said Naveen Sikka, founder and CEO of Terviva. “When businesses like ours work together to emphasize sustainable and delicious ingredients, the ripple effects are felt throughout our industry and change it for the better.”

In Hawaiian, pa’akai means “solid ocean” or “sea salt,” and the term carries cultural significance as a staple for preserving and flavoring food as well as for its believed health benefits. The Pa’akai Bar features sea salt crystallized from the island channels of Hawai’i, macadamia nuts grown in Hawai’i using renewable energy, 100% USDA organic dark chocolate, ALOHA’s signature plant protein blend, and Ponova oil. In addition, 10% of proceeds from every Pa’akai Bar sold will be donated to Kupu, a nonprofit empowering Hawai’i’s youth through service, education and workforce development in the natural resources, climate change mitigation, agriculture, and other sustainable sectors.

Ponova oil is a sustainable and versatile vegetable oil made from the beans of the climate-resilient pongamia tree, a super tree that has historically been used for reforestation in Asia. Ponova®oil can be used as an affordable culinary oil and as an ingredient in prepared foods such as dairy substitutes, mayonnaise, spreads, baked goods and plant-based meats. It is mid-oleic (55% omega-9s) and provides a neutral flavor with buttery mouthfeel perfect for product applications from butters to burgers to dairy alternatives. Ponova®oil was recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company in 2023 for its potential to positively reshape the food industry as an ingredient and cooking oil.

The pongamia tree is a sub-tropical legume with unique qualities that make it particularly suited to a climate-changing world, including its abilities to restore soil quality, sequester carbon and reduce the usage of water and fertilizer. Terviva produces Ponova oil from a transparent and equitable supply chain in sub-tropical regions of the U.S. and India, supporting local communities and farmers with new, reliable income streams.

“Here at Aloha, our mission is clear: to nourish the world by sharing delicious and nutritious food made with traceable, high-quality, better-for-you ingredients,” explains Brad Charron, CEO of ALOHA. “Hawai’i is a beacon of inspiration for land stewardship and sustainable farming, initiatives that we hold dear. As a small, employee-owned company, we’re dedicated to making a difference by balancing our own scaling growth with equal parts of impact. The Pa’akai Bar exemplifies our commitment to using our business as a force for good, alongside other sustainability-minded brands, farmers, and organizations. Together, we’re striving to support communities and the planet.”

