Terran Orbital’s Scott Bennett to Present at Arizona Space Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Scott Bennett, will present at the Arizona Space Summit at Arizona State University on Thursday, April 6 at 12:00 p.m. PT.





Mr. Bennett will support the Manufacturing Panel that will be moderated by Arizona State University School Director and Professor in the School of Manufacturing Systems & Networks, Dr. Binil Starly. Bennett will be joined by Chris Hodge, General Manager for Moog Space and Defense Group, Christopher Keeler, Senior Director for Space Avionics and Electronics Solutions, Space and Intelligence Systems for General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Kavan Hazeli, Associate Professor of Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona.

More information on the Arizona Space Summit can be found at www.azspacesummit.com including details regarding the luncheon keynote featuring Ambassador Barbara Barrett, 25th Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, and the dinner keynote featuring Lt. Col Justin Chandler, Director – Strategic Initiatives Group for the U.S. Space Force.

Terran Orbital will also proudly support student recruitment on campus as part of the Space Career Fair held on Wednesday, April 5th from 12:00-4:00 p.m. PT at the Arizona State University Tempe campus in the Memorial Union, Ventana (241).

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at terranorbital.com.

