Terran Orbital’s New 94,000 Square Foot Space Vehicle Assembly Facility in Irvine, CA Receives Certificate of Occupancy

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #LLAP–Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced that on July 15, 2024, it received the certificate of occupancy for its previously announced new assembly facility, located at 4 Goodyear in Irvine, California.









The facility spans 94,000 square feet and is situated on a five-acre site. Upon final interior completion of construction and outfitting, it will significantly increase Terran Orbital’s space vehicle assembly, integration, and testing capabilities by over three times the Company’s current capacity. All of the Company’s space vehicle assembly will be transitioned to this new facility enabling the dedication of Terran Orbital’s existing facilities to the manufacturing of components and modules. This optimization will increase the overall efficiency and capacity of Terran Orbital’s entire production system and further facilitate the Company’s vertical integration efforts.

“ We are thrilled to be advancing toward the opening of our new facility. It will truly be state-of-the-art, featuring advanced robotics that will boost our capacity and accelerate our production speed, giving us the ability to facilitate existing and new contract awards,” stated Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

With the certificate of occupancy secured on the building construction, Terran Orbital will now commence the construction of cleanrooms, targeting occupancy in Q1 2025.

To learn more about Terran Orbital's industry-leading space vehicle platforms and end-to-end mission support, visit: Terran Orbital Space Vehicle Platforms.

About Terran Orbital



Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

