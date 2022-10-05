<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Terran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium
Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium

The symposium closes out Silicon Valley Space Week with discussions regarding effective and rapid solutions in development for defending and expanding critical space assets

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 MilSat Symposium. The symposium takes place October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.


Bell will present on the Crafting Launch Services for DoD Requirements panel on October 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Bell’s fellow panelists include Steve Kaufman, Partner, Hogan Lovells; Clint Hunt, Col., USAF (Ret.), Director, Intelligence and Defense Programs, United Launch Alliance; Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Astra; Jason B. Mello, President, Firefly Space Transport Services; and Brian Rogers, Government Launch Services Director, Rocket Lab.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

