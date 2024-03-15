Terran Orbital to Showcase Next-Generation Technology at Satellite 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visit Terran Orbital at Booth #2251 or set an appointment to meet our dedicated team of experts and explore our suite of standard space vehicle platforms, designed to deliver speed, affordability, performance, and unmatched configurability for a wide range of mission profiles.









Interview Opportunity:

Schedule an interview with Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, to gain firsthand perspectives on critical industry trends. Discuss Terran Orbital’s vision for the future of space, our recent innovations, and our role in shaping the new space economy. Email: PR@terranorbital.com or call 949-508-6404.

Proven Space Technology Debuts:

Terran Orbital’s entry into the SmallSat GEO™ market: We’ll unveil our groundbreaking SmallSat GEO™ solution, offering adaptable payloads, high performance, and significant cost advantages.

SmallSat GEO™ We’ll unveil our groundbreaking SmallSat GEO™ solution, offering adaptable payloads, high performance, and significant cost advantages. Full-size Nebula platform: Witness the technology powering the SDA’s Tranche 0 constellation.

Nebula Witness the technology powering the SDA’s Tranche 0 constellation. Immersive AR experiences: Interact with our Ambassador and Enterprise SmallSat platforms, including a GEO variant, through cutting-edge augmented reality.

Thought Leadership Panels:

Tuesday, March 19, 11:00 AM: Marc Bell CEO joins “The Renaissance of Satellite: New Business Models Across the Value Chain” (Room 147)

joins “The Renaissance of Satellite: New Business Models Across the Value Chain” (Room 147) Wednesday, March 20, 1:45 PM: Marc Bell CEO participates in “Future of LEO/MEO Constellations” (Room 147).

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Juliana Johnson



Public Relations



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404