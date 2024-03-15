Home Business Wire Terran Orbital to Showcase Next-Generation Technology at Satellite 2024
Business Wire

Terran Orbital to Showcase Next-Generation Technology at Satellite 2024

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visit Terran Orbital at Booth #2251 or set an appointment to meet our dedicated team of experts and explore our suite of standard space vehicle platforms, designed to deliver speed, affordability, performance, and unmatched configurability for a wide range of mission profiles.




Interview Opportunity:

Schedule an interview with Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, to gain firsthand perspectives on critical industry trends. Discuss Terran Orbital’s vision for the future of space, our recent innovations, and our role in shaping the new space economy. Email: PR@terranorbital.com or call 949-508-6404.

Proven Space Technology Debuts:

  • Terran Orbital’s entry into the SmallSat GEO™ market: We’ll unveil our groundbreaking SmallSat GEO™ solution, offering adaptable payloads, high performance, and significant cost advantages.
  • Full-size Nebula platform: Witness the technology powering the SDA’s Tranche 0 constellation.
  • Immersive AR experiences: Interact with our Ambassador and Enterprise SmallSat platforms, including a GEO variant, through cutting-edge augmented reality.

Thought Leadership Panels:

  • Tuesday, March 19, 11:00 AM: Marc Bell CEO joins “The Renaissance of Satellite: New Business Models Across the Value Chain” (Room 147)
  • Wednesday, March 20, 1:45 PM: Marc Bell CEO participates in “Future of LEO/MEO Constellations” (Room 147).

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Juliana Johnson

Public Relations

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

Westwater Resources Announces 2023 Year End Business Update Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Desktop Metal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $52.3 million, down from $60.6 million in the same quarter a year ago, and up 22% sequentially...
Continua a leggere

CPI Card Group Announces Additional Stock Purchase Agreement with Majority Shareholder Parallel49 Equity ULC

Business Wire Business Wire -
Agreement for the second quarter follows expected completion of initial agreement on March 31, 2024LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php