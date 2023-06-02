<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Terran Orbital to Present at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The conference will take place at the InterContinental Boston.


Hobart will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Stifel Vice President Erik Rasmussen on Tuesday, June 6 at 3:35 p.m. E.T in the Griffin/Robinson room. A webcast of the presentation is available at the following link.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings will be held all day on June 6. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Terran Orbital, please register with Stifel at StifelCorporateEvents@stifel.com or contact Terran Orbital’s investor relations at ir@terranorbital.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Siegmann

ir@terranorbital.com
949-202-8476

Media Contact
Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

