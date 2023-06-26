<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit 2023
Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit Tuesday, June 27, 2023.




Terran Orbital Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Jonathan Siegmann will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Jefferies Senior Vice President Equity Research, Greg Konrad on Tuesday, June 27 at 1:05 p.m. E.T. Click here to access the fireside chat.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Siegmann

ir@terranorbital.com
949-202-8476

Media Contact
Dan Axelrod

pr@terranorbital.com
949-656-0037

